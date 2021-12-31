Website Logo
  • Friday, December 31, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 480,290
Total Cases 34,799,691
Today's Fatalities 293
Today's Cases 6,358
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 480,290
Total Cases 34,799,691
Today's Fatalities 293
Today's Cases 6,358

FOOTBALL

Ronaldo statue kicks up a fuss in India’s Goa

This photograph taken on December 30, 2021 shows a newly installed statue of Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo in Calangute after the statue has caused a stir, this time in Goa, the southern Indian state that was a Portuguese colony until 60 years ago. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

A statue of Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has caused a stir in the southern Indian state of Goa, with locals accusing officials of insensitivity for honouring a sports star from the region’s former colonial power.

Protesters with black flags gathered at the site after the statue was unveiled this week in the town of Calangute.

They expressed anger that authorities had shunned Indian sports stars and chosen a player from Portugal, which granted Goa independence in 1961.

Micky Fernandes, a former Indian international player who is from Goa, said the choice was “hurtful” and a “hangover” from Portuguese rule.

“Ronaldo is the best player in the world but still we should have a statue of a football player from Goa,” Fernandes said.

Michael Lobo, a local minister with India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, has sid that the aim was to inspire young people to excel not just inside the country but internationally.

“All the boys and girls who want to make football a career will get inspired by people like Cristiano Ronaldo,” Lobo said.

“If you pursue your dream and you’re passionate about it then you can reach a higher goal. This is what we have written on the plaque.”

Most of present-day India gained independence in 1947.

But Portugal’s then-military dictatorship only relinquished Goa following an invasion by the Indian army and a two-day war in 1961.

Portugal’s centuries-long influence remains visible in local architecture, particularly the many churches. Many people in Goa have Portuguese-origin surnames.

Unlike in most of India, many Goans prefer football to cricket — and many support Portugal in international tournaments such as the World Cup.

“I follow (Portugal) too but when we have our own players we cannot put up a statue of someone from outside,” Fernandes said.

It is not the first time a statue of Ronaldo, 36, has caused an upset.

A grinning bust unveiled at Madeira airport in Portugal in 2017 was widely ridiculed as looking little like its subject.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Refereeing abuse at grassroots football, culture of under-reporting
HEADLINE STORY
With a name like Zidane, Iqbal was destined for greatness
HEADLINE STORY
Zidane Iqbal makes history as first British south Asian to play for Man United
HEADLINE STORY
After cricket, new racism scandal hits English football
Sports
Dilan Markanday a new sensation in English football
FOOTBALL
Zaha suffers racist abuse online after Palace stun Man City
Sports
Les Ferdinand says erasing racism in football has to come from top
Sports
England ordered to play next home game behind closed doors
Sports
Newcastle investigating alleged racist gesture towards Tottenham fans
Sports
Afghan junior female football team to relocate to UK
FOOTBALL
FA announces three-year equality, diversity and inclusion strategy
Sports
England to have female ref in charge for first time in World Cup…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
England hospital staff absences double as virus surges
Prioritise Covid tests for NHS workers, says Javid as UK…
Ronaldo statue kicks up a fuss in India’s Goa
De Kock retires from Test cricket hours after India loss
Reliance arm buys British battery firm for £100m
India says China ‘inventing’ names in disputed region
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE