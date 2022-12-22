Website Logo
  • Thursday, December 22, 2022
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Rohit Shetty believes actors’ lack of unity and insecurities worst aspects of Bollywood: ‘We are a strong clan but we don’t understand our power’

Shetty’s next directorial venture Cirkus opens in theatres this Friday.

Rohit Shetty (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Hit filmmaker Rohit Shetty, whose next directorial venture Cirkus opens in theatres this Friday, has reflected on what is ailing Bollywood. He spoke about how actors are insecure about coming together for multi-hero films.

He said in an interview on the YouTube channel Beer Biceps, “There used to be so many films with two and three heroes. Even the managers don’t understand this now and keep these actors insecure. If you see seniors – whether it is SRK, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn – and the biggest example is Drishyam, and you will never see Ajay Devgn saying this or that or etc.”

He added that the film fraternity can bring change in so many things, but there is no unity among people in the industry. “We are a strong clan, but we don’t understand our power. We can do a lot, but we never unite. People love us and we can bring change in so many things. If we worked like a syndicate, we can do a lot. We aren’t thinking of how to expand the theatre business and working with the government, and where to go— we’re not able to reach 10 crore people in 1500 crore people?” he added.

When asked how he treats flatterers, he said, “When people say you’ve done brilliantly, I keep them away. When someone praises the film, I keep them close.”

He added that he always notices how to improve his films and be wary of people praising him excessively. “When someone says bad things about you, don’t take them seriously. When someone gives valid criticism, I will listen. A filmmaker won’t be able to give me advice because they will have their own cultural views and mindset, but with the audience, they’re honest. They’ll like a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Rohit Shetty film, and an Anurag Kashyap film.”

Starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hedge among others, Cirkus releases on December 23, 2022.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Pathaan row: Ayodhya seer says ‘will burn Shah Rukh Khan alive’
Entertainment
It’s a big tick mark on my bucket list: Arjun Kapoor on Kuttey
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan only Indian to feature on British magazine’s list of 50 greatest actors…
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan recalls how he asked Aditya Chopra to make Pathaan: ‘I might not…
Entertainment
Tabu on back-to-back hits Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Drishyam 2: Everybody deserves share of success
Entertainment
Varun Dhawan to lead Indian installment of Citadel
Entertainment
Vidya Balan questions why Sanjay Leela Bhansali walked away with all credit for…
Entertainment
Aishwarya Rai dances with daughter Aaradhya and playfully pulls Ranveer Singh’s cheek in…
Entertainment
Amit Sadh to essay role of an encounter specialist in his untitled film
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan reveals his alternate career plans if he ever quits acting
Entertainment
Piyush Mishra slams recent Hindi films: ‘Directors of south more intelligent, innovative, have…
Entertainment
Ratna Pathak Shah calls RRR a ‘regressive film’: ‘It looks backwards while we…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW