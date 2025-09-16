Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Robert Redford dies at 89 as tributes hail his fight for cinema freedom and environmental justice

The Oscar-winning actor, director and environmental activist inspired generations through films, political storytelling and the global rise of Sundance.

Robert Redford death

Robert Redford dies at 89 leaving behind a Hollywood and Sundance legacy

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 16, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Robert Redford, Oscar-winning actor and director, dies at age 89 in Utah
  • Starred in classics including Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and All the President’s Men
  • Founded the Sundance Institute, transforming the landscape of independent cinema
  • Advocated for environmental causes and used his fame to highlight pressing global issues

Robert Redford dies at 89, leaving behind a legacy that bridged blockbuster Hollywood hits and groundbreaking independent cinema. Best known for Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and All the President’s Men, Redford was not only a matinée idol but also an Academy Award-winning director and the driving force behind the Sundance Film Festival, which changed the trajectory of global filmmaking.

Robert Redford death Robert Redford dies at 89 leaving behind a Hollywood and Sundance legacy Getty Images


What happened to Robert Redford?

Redford’s publicist Cindi Berger confirmed that the actor-director died on 16 September 2025 at his home in Sundance, Utah. “Robert Redford died in the mountains of Utah, the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved,” she said in a statement. His family has requested privacy.

The actor had gradually stepped away from Hollywood in recent years, with his final acting role in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, where he reprised his Marvel character Alexander Pierce. His last leading part came a year earlier in The Old Man & the Gun, a performance many considered a fitting farewell to his on-screen career.


Why was Robert Redford famous?

Robert Redford became a household name in the late 1960s after starring alongside Paul Newman in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969). The film not only established him as a charismatic leading man but also inspired the name of his later Sundance Film Festival.

In the 1970s, he was Hollywood’s top box office draw, starring in films such as The Sting, The Way We Were, Three Days of the Condor and All the President’s Men. The latter, based on the Watergate investigation, cemented his reputation for balancing star power with politically charged storytelling.

His career took a new turn in 1980 when he directed Ordinary People, a family drama that earned him an Academy Award for Best Director.

Robert Redford death Robert Redford dies at 89 remembered for Butch Cassidy and SundanceGetty Images


What is Robert Redford’s legacy with Sundance?

In 1981, Redford established the Sundance Institute in Utah, aiming to nurture new voices in cinema. What began as a modest filmmaker’s lab grew into the internationally renowned Sundance Film Festival, the premier platform for independent cinema in the United States.

Through Sundance, Redford helped launch the careers of directors such as Quentin Tarantino, Steven Soderbergh and Ava DuVernay. The festival became synonymous with bold, offbeat storytelling and gave independent filmmakers access to mainstream audiences.

Robert Redford death Robert Redford dies at 89 as Sundance pioneer and Oscar winnerGetty Images


How did Robert Redford impact politics and the environment?

Beyond cinema, Redford was a committed activist. He was vocal on environmental issues from the 1970s onwards, helping to halt the construction of a Utah power plant and speaking at global climate forums. In 2015, he addressed the United Nations, urging urgent action on climate change.

His political work extended to his films, with projects like The Candidate and Lions for Lambs reflecting his engagement with social and civic debates. Former US President Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016, praising both his artistry and activism.

Robert Redford death U.S. President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Robert Redford Getty Images


How is Hollywood remembering Robert Redford?

Tributes have poured in from across the film industry. Meryl Streep described him as “one of the lions of cinema,” while Ron Howard hailed him as “an artistic game-changer.” Jamie Lee Curtis called him a symbol of “family, art, transformation, advocacy, creation and legacy.”

Robert Redford death Robert Redford dies at 89 as Hollywood pays tribute to a cinema giantGetty Images


Redford is survived by his wife, Sibylle Szaggars, his daughters Shauna and Amy, and seven grandchildren. His passing marks the end of an era, but his work, from Hollywood classics to independent cinema breakthroughs, continues to inspire audiences and filmmakers worldwide.

sundance film festivalindependent cinemacelebrity deathsrobert redford

Related News

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo
Hollywood

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Urooj Ashfaq
Entertainment

Urooj Ashfaq's hilarious journey: Her top 10 comedy moments so far

More For You

raj kundra

Raj Kundra names Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia in £5.6m Bollywood fraud probe

Getty Images

Raj Kundra tells Mumbai police £5.6m fraud funds went to Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia

Highlights:

  • Raj Kundra questioned in India for five hours over alleged £5.6m (₹60 crore) fraud
  • He claimed money was paid as fees to Bollywood stars Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia
  • Investigators traced nearly £2.3m (₹25 crore) in direct transfers to actresses and Balaji Entertainment
  • Shilpa Shetty also under scrutiny as financial probe widens

Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, has been questioned for nearly five hours by financial crime investigators in India in connection with an alleged £5.6 million (₹60 crore) fraud. During interrogation, Kundra reportedly said part of the disputed money was paid as professional fees to Bollywood actresses Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia. Authorities are now examining whether these transactions were legitimate or part of a larger scheme.

raj kundra Raj Kundra names Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia in £5.6m Bollywood fraud probe Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ trailer sparks festive wedding chaos with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor

Instagram/dharmamovies

‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ trailer brings love and laughter to Dussehra audiences

Highlights:

  • The Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer is out, offering a festive family entertainer.
  • Features a star-studded cast including Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sanya Malhotra.
  • Set against a vibrant Indian wedding backdrop with romance, comedy, and music.
  • Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment.

The Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer has finally landed, giving audiences a glimpse of what promises to be one of 2025’s most joyous family films. Bursting with romance, humour, and festive charm, the trailer sets the tone for a big fat Indian wedding story, rooted in togetherness and celebration, a hallmark of Dharma Productions’ signature family entertainers.

‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ trailer sparks festive wedding chaos with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor Instagram/dharmamovies

Keep ReadingShow less
Lokah Chapter 1

Dulquer Salmaan reveals Mammootty and Priyadarshan doubted Lokah Chapter 1

Instagram/dqsalmaan/dqswayfarerfilms

Dulquer Salmaan reveals Mammootty and Priyadarshan doubted ‘Lokah Chapter 1’ before it smashed £24M box office

Highlights:

  • Dulquer Salmaan says both his father Mammootty and Kalyani’s father Priyadarshan were initially worried about the ambitious project.
  • The Malayalam superhero film has stormed the global box office, crossing £24 million (₹250 crore).
  • Kalyani Priyadarshan shares the key advice her director father gave her following the monumental success.
  • The producer-actor admits his production company was braced for a significant financial loss.

The record-shattering success of Lokah Chapter 1 has sent shockwaves through Indian cinema, but for producer Dulquer Salmaan and star Kalyani Priyadarshan, the sweetest victory was winning over their most sceptical critics: their legendary fathers.

In a recent interview, Dulquer disclosed that veterans Mammootty and Priyadarshan had serious doubts about the risky superhero venture, making its phenomenal Lokah Chapter 1 box office haul a deeply personal win. The film’s performance has not only re-written Malayalam cinema’s commercial potential but also cemented its pan-India appeal.

Keep ReadingShow less
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at Amerant Bank Arena on June 12 2025

Getty Images

Taylor Swift hides behind £6,000 bulletproof barrier at Chiefs game after Charlie Kirk murder sparks safety fears

Highlights:

  • Taylor Swift reportedly used a £6,000 (₹7.14 lakh) bulletproof portable shield to attend Travis Kelce’s game discreetly.
  • Heightened security follows the fatal shooting of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk last week.
  • Swift’s low-profile entry marked a departure from her usual public arrivals at Arrowhead Stadium.
  • Fans speculate the singer opted for extra protection amid growing safety concerns.

Taylor Swift took unprecedented precautions at Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game, reportedly shielding herself behind a bulletproof barrier as she watched fiancé Travis Kelce play. The heightened security comes amid concerns following Charlie Kirk’s shocking murder, showing that Swift’s safety remains a top priority. Fans noticed the unusual arrival, sparking discussions online about the superstar’s protective measures.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at Amerant Bank Arena on June 12 2025 Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Pawan Kalyan OG

Pawan Kalyan’s OG breaks overseas records with sold-out shows days before release

Instagram/ogmovieofficial

Pawan Kalyan’s 'They Call Him OG' sells out world’s second-biggest IMAX in Melbourne in just 2 minutes

Highlights:

  • Advance bookings for They Call Him OG begin overseas with record sell-outs
  • Melbourne IMAX, the world’s second-largest screen, sold out in just 2 minutes
  • Additional shows added in Sydney and Coventry due to massive demand
  • Film marks Emraan Hashmi’s Telugu debut alongside Pawan Kalyan

The anticipation for Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited action film They Call Him OG, popularly called OG, has reached unprecedented levels. Overseas advance bookings opened this week, and within minutes the buzz translated into packed theatres. At Melbourne IMAX, the world’s second-largest cinema screen with 461 seats, tickets sold out in just two minutes. The feat proves both the global demand for OG and the star power of Pawan Kalyan, whose fanbase stretches far beyond India.

Pawan Kalyan OG Pawan Kalyan’s OG breaks overseas records with sold-out shows days before release Instagram/ogmovieofficial

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us