Robert Redford dies at 89 as tributes hail his fight for cinema freedom and environmental justice

Robert Redford dies at 89, leaving behind a legacy that bridged blockbuster Hollywood hits and groundbreaking independent cinema. Best known for Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and All the President’s Men, Redford was not only a matinée idol but also an Academy Award-winning director and the driving force behind the Sundance Film Festival, which changed the trajectory of global filmmaking.

What happened to Robert Redford?

Redford’s publicist Cindi Berger confirmed that the actor-director died on 16 September 2025 at his home in Sundance, Utah. “Robert Redford died in the mountains of Utah, the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved,” she said in a statement. His family has requested privacy.

The actor had gradually stepped away from Hollywood in recent years, with his final acting role in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, where he reprised his Marvel character Alexander Pierce. His last leading part came a year earlier in The Old Man & the Gun, a performance many considered a fitting farewell to his on-screen career.





Why was Robert Redford famous?

Robert Redford became a household name in the late 1960s after starring alongside Paul Newman in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969). The film not only established him as a charismatic leading man but also inspired the name of his later Sundance Film Festival.

In the 1970s, he was Hollywood’s top box office draw, starring in films such as The Sting, The Way We Were, Three Days of the Condor and All the President’s Men. The latter, based on the Watergate investigation, cemented his reputation for balancing star power with politically charged storytelling.

His career took a new turn in 1980 when he directed Ordinary People, a family drama that earned him an Academy Award for Best Director.

What is Robert Redford’s legacy with Sundance?

In 1981, Redford established the Sundance Institute in Utah, aiming to nurture new voices in cinema. What began as a modest filmmaker’s lab grew into the internationally renowned Sundance Film Festival, the premier platform for independent cinema in the United States.

Through Sundance, Redford helped launch the careers of directors such as Quentin Tarantino, Steven Soderbergh and Ava DuVernay. The festival became synonymous with bold, offbeat storytelling and gave independent filmmakers access to mainstream audiences.

How did Robert Redford impact politics and the environment?

Beyond cinema, Redford was a committed activist. He was vocal on environmental issues from the 1970s onwards, helping to halt the construction of a Utah power plant and speaking at global climate forums. In 2015, he addressed the United Nations, urging urgent action on climate change.

His political work extended to his films, with projects like The Candidate and Lions for Lambs reflecting his engagement with social and civic debates. Former US President Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016, praising both his artistry and activism.

How is Hollywood remembering Robert Redford?

Tributes have poured in from across the film industry. Meryl Streep described him as “one of the lions of cinema,” while Ron Howard hailed him as “an artistic game-changer.” Jamie Lee Curtis called him a symbol of “family, art, transformation, advocacy, creation and legacy.”

Redford is survived by his wife, Sibylle Szaggars, his daughters Shauna and Amy, and seven grandchildren. His passing marks the end of an era, but his work, from Hollywood classics to independent cinema breakthroughs, continues to inspire audiences and filmmakers worldwide.