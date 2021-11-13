Website Logo
  • Saturday, November 13, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 462,690
Total Cases 34,414,186
Today's Fatalities 501
Today's Cases 12,516
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 462,690
Total Cases 34,414,186
Today's Fatalities 501
Today's Cases 12,516

Business

Road accidents to attract tax in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s finance minister Basil Rajapaksa said vehicle accidents will be taxed under new revenue proposals. (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

SRI Lanka slapped a tax on road accidents in a drastic austerity budget unveiled on Friday (12) as the country faces a major foreign exchange crisis.

Finance minister Basil Rajapaksa said vehicle accidents will be taxed under new revenue proposals to keep the budget deficit at 8.8 per cent of GDP in 2022, down from 11.1 per cent this year.

“It is proposed to impose a fee on vehicles meeting with accidents,” Rajapaksa told parliament.

“Through this initiative, it is expected to reduce the number of motor vehicle accidents.”

He, however, did not give details of the crash tax.

Sri Lanka’s roads are among the most dangerous in the world with over 3,000 traffic fatalities and some 25,000 seriously injured every year.

Rajapaksa admitted that the country was facing a serious crisis with foreign reserves at $2.3 billion (£1.7 bn), down from $7.5 bn (£5.6 bn) when his brother Gotabaya took over as president two years ago.

“We have to accept that the increase in prices is due to a shortage of goods, the imposition of import restrictions, the over-reliance on imports, the depreciation of the rupee together with the failure to adequately encourage manufacturers,” he said.

There were no measures to ease the import ban on a host of goods, including vehicles, spares, tiles and even some essential food, imposed in March last year.

However, Rajapaksa increased taxes on cigarettes, liquor and slapped a one-off tax on companies earning profits of over 2 bn rupees (£7.5 million) and raised the VAT on financial services from 15 per cent to 18 per cent.

He also announced raising the retirement age of public servants from 60 to 65 years, a move that will delay the payment of terminal benefits to thousands of employees and thereby reduce government spending for the next five years.

The budget deficit of 1,628 bn rupees (£6.2 bn) will be bridged with borrowings, including $5.08 bn (£3.8 bn) in foreign borrowings, according to official figures.

Central Bank officials have said the country is facing its worst foreign exchange crisis since the advent of a free economy in 1978.

Ratings agency Moody’s downgraded Sri Lanka’s foreign debt rating last month.

The decision was fuelled by the absence of “comprehensive financing” to make looming debt repayments, according to Moody’s.

Sri Lanka’s economy shrank by a record 3.6 per cent last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The central bank expects growth of 4-5 per cent this year with the gradual reopening of the economy and the roll-out of a vaccine programme.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Hinduja Global Solutions net profit jumps 68 per cent
UK
B&M revenue grows 1.2 per cent; says well stocked for Christmas
UK
AstraZeneca to take profit from Covid vaccine sales
INDIA
Online sales surge 23 per cent during Indian festive season: RedSeer
UK
Oxford Nanopore raises revenue guidance after UAE deal
UK
Uber hikes prices to provide ‘better rider experience’
HEADLINE STORY
Paytm makes history with India’s largest IPO
US
Theranos lab director says its technology was a ‘failure from the very beginning’
INDIA
Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar becomes India’s seventh woman billionaire
UK
Arora Group unveils luxury hotel near Windsor Great Park
INDIA
Amazon deal: Indian agency seeks documents from Future
UK
Sanjeev Gupta’s business facing ‘investigation in France’
Eastern Eye

Videos

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…
Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
Shivangi Khedkar talks about her Diwali plans, childhood memories of…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Hinduja Global Solutions net profit jumps 68 per cent
Johnson warns of gathering “storm clouds” of a new Covid…
Radhe Shyam: First song from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s film…
Road accidents to attract tax in Sri Lanka
Rohit Shetty on Sooryavanshi getting a great response: It is…
Nations inch towards climate deal at COP26
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE