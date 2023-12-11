Website Logo
  • Monday, December 11, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Sunak to be grilled over Covid era scheme to help restaurants

Sunak’s government-backed initiative encouraged people to visit restaurants in August 2020 by picking up a chunk of the bill

Rishi Sunak. (Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS)

By: Eastern Eye

Prime minister Rishi Sunak faces questions Monday over whether his “Eat Out to Help Out” scheme to help the struggling hospitality sector during the pandemic spurred the spread of Covid-19.

Sunak, who was finance minister at the time, is due to give evidence to the public inquiry into the UK government’s handling of the crisis.

In a message disclosed earlier to the inquiry, one government scientific adviser, Angela McLean, called Sunak “Dr Death, the Chancellor” over concerns about the scheme.

Sunak’s appearance follows Boris Johnson’s own grilling by the inquiry last week as his government faces a string of challenges ahead of a general election expected next year.

His evidence will re-focus attention on the economic cost of the UK’s repeated Covid lockdowns.

Sunak’s government-backed initiative encouraged people to visit restaurants in August 2020 by picking up a chunk of the bill.

The hospitality sector had been badly hit by lockdown policies which forced them to close.

“It was an effective way of ensuring that the hospitality industry was supported through a very difficult period,” cabinet minister Michael Gove said on Sunday.

He said it was “entirely within the broad outlines of rules about social mixing that prevailed at the time”.

The inquiry has already heard from prominent figures including Johnson’s controversial ex-aide Dominic Cummings and Patrick Vallance who was the government’s chief scientific adviser during the pandemic.

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
India’s top court upholds end of special status for Kashmir
News
Survey: Tensions among nuclear powers in Asia pose risk of escalating into war
INDIA
COP28: Indian minister calls for equity in climate talks
HEADLINE STORY
Essex cricketers faced racist abuse: report
News
Boris Johnson denies he wanted to let Covid ‘rip’
News
Rwanda migrant plan ‘will work’, assures Sunak
News
Rivals clash in Republican debate to slow Haley’s momentum
News
Media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman
News
Sunak’s new Rwanda plan stumbles as Jenrick resigns
HEADLINE STORY
Amid rising costs, Asian small businesses fear a bleak future
HEADLINE STORY
Cleverly signs new Rwanda treaty to resurrect asylum plan
HEADLINE STORY
Bipartisan bill in US may reduce Green Card backlog
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW