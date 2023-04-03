Website Logo
  • Monday, April 03, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Rishi Sunak says child sex offenders evaded justice because of ‘political correctness’

During his failed Conservative leadership campaign last year, Sunak had promised policy changes to reveal the ethnicity of offenders as he underlined the safety of children

Prime minister Rishi Sunak speaks to the media following the announcement of a new police task force to help officers tackle grooming gangs, on April 3, 2023 in Rochdale, England. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Rishi Sunak has set out plans to “stamp out” gangs of child sex offenders and make sure they “cannot hide behind cultural sensitivities”.

“For too long, political correctness has stopped us from weeding out vile criminals who prey on children and young women,” the prime minister said ahead of launching a new Grooming Gangs Taskforce to bring “more of the despicable criminals to justice.”

Specialist officers will be drafted into the taskforce to assist the police “with live child sexual exploitation and grooming investigations”.

Data analysts will help the police forces across England catch offenders and this will also include “police recorded ethnicity data”.

During his failed Conservative leadership campaign last year, Sunak had promised policy changes to reveal the ethnicity of offenders as he underlined the safety of children and young women.

The prime minister, who was in Leeds and Greater Manchester on Monday (3) to meet survivors of sex abuse, said the government “will stop at nothing to stamp out these dangerous gangs.”

Home secretary Suella Braverman has previously claimed that perpetrators of child sex abuse “are groups of men, almost all British Pakistani”, although a 2020 report found group-based sex offenders are “most commonly white”.

But Sunak refused to be drawn into the controversy. He, however, said social workers, local politicians and the police “often ignored” cases of victims and whistleblowers in areas such as Rochdale, Rotherham and Telford because of “cultural sensitivity and political correctness”.

Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer agreed with Sunak that political correctness should not get in the way of prosecutions but said “the vast majority of sexual abuse cases do not involve those of ethnic minorities”.

“I am all for clamping down on any kind of case, but if we are going to be serious, we have to be honest about what the overlook is,” Starmer told LBC radio.

Downing Street said the police-led child abuse taskforce will be made up of officers with extensive experience in undertaking grooming gang investigations.

Legislation will be introduced to make leading or being part of a grooming gang “a statutory aggravating factor during sentencing” to ensure the offenders face the toughest sentences for their crimes, the government said.

Braverman said “the despicable abusers” must face the full force of the law for their crimes without being able to hide.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Rahul Gandhi to appeal conviction in defamation case
HEADLINE STORY
India to install 250 GW of new renewable capacity by 2028
HEADLINE STORY
Funding winter will ultimately help strong startups: Vinod Khosla
HEADLINE STORY
Former India all-rounder Salim Durani dies
News
National living wage hike: Three million people to benefit
HEADLINE STORY
Why is India so eager to buy Russian oil?
News
Indians among eight found dead crossing into US from Canada
US
NY grand jury indicts Donald Trump over hush money paid to porn star
HEADLINE STORY
Gujarat Titans win in thrilling IPL opener
News
‘Domestic abuse is a major factor in minority women’s poor health’
News
Alleged push at Arthur’s Seat led to death of pregnant wife
News
Report finds repeated incidents of racism, sexism and homophobia in UK fire services
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW