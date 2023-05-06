Website Logo
  • Saturday, May 06, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Sunak on Charles’ coronation: No other country could do it

No other country could put on such a dazzling display – the processions, the pageantry, the ceremonies, and street parties,” the prime minister said

Prime minister Rishi Sunak (Photo:Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed the coronation of King Charles on Saturday (6) as a show of the nation’s history and a demonstration of its modern character, saying no other country could muster such a “dazzling display”.

Charles, and his wife Camilla, will be crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey in a show of pomp and pageantry with origins dating back some 1,000 years.

Sunak said it would be a “moment of extraordinary national pride”.

“No other country could put on such a dazzling display – the processions, the pageantry, the ceremonies, and street parties,” he said in a statement.

“But this is not just a spectacle. It’s a proud expression of our history, culture, and traditions. A vivid demonstration of the modern character of our country. And a cherished ritual through which a new era is born.”

Sunak said the ceremony at the abbey, where kings of England and Britain have been crowned since 1066, would involve representatives from every faith for the first time.

“So let’s celebrate this weekend with pride in who we are and what we stand for,” he said. “Let’s look to the future with hope and optimism. And let’s make new memories, so we can tell our grandchildren of the day we came together to sing: God Save The King.”

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Local elections 2023: Sunak ‘disappointed’ as Starmer eyes victory
News
Historian Starkey says Sunak ‘not fully grounded’ in British culture
INDIA
Modi to join Macron for France’s national day
HEADLINE STORY
Local elections 2023: Early results show Tories may have a net loss of 88 seats
INDIA
Bilawal Zardari ‘happy’ as he arrives in India for SCO summit
HEADLINE STORY
The King must unite Britain, say British Asian community leaders
INDIA
The Kerala Story: Why this film has become controversial in India
HEADLINE STORY
Sunak faces his first electoral challenge as prime minister
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire racism scandal: Cricket chiefs want guilty players fined
News
King Charles wants to visit India ‘at the earliest opportunity’
HEADLINE STORY
Pakistan inflation hits 36 per cent, its highest-ever
HEADLINE STORY
Indian airline Go First files for bankruptcy, blames P&W engines for collapse
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW