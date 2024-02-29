  • Thursday, February 29, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Sunak cautions against ‘mob rule’ overshadowing democracy

Many British lawmakers fear for their safety

Rishi Sunak leaves number 10, Downing Street ahead of the weekly PMQ session in the House of Commons, on February 28, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

BRITAIN is descending into “mob rule” and police will do more to protect the country’s democracy, prime minister Rishi Sunak said, after the government announced extra funding to keep lawmakers safe.

Many British lawmakers have said the abuse directed at them has become more intense since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel that sparked the war in Gaza, with some fearing for their safety if they air their views on the conflict.

Last week parliament descended into chaos as tensions flared over a vote on Gaza, with the House of Commons speaker citing “frightening” threats against lawmakers for a decision to break with usual parliamentary procedure.

“There is a growing consensus that mob rule is replacing democratic rule. And we’ve got to collectively, all of us, change that urgently,” Sunak said at a meeting with police chiefs on Wednesday (28), according to remarks released by his office.

“We simply cannot allow this pattern of increasingly violent and intimidatory behaviour which is, as far as anyone can see, intended to shout down free debate and stop elected representatives doing their job. That is simply undemocratic.”

Earlier, the Home Office announced funding worth £31 million ($39m) to provide additional security for lawmakers and other officials.

Sunak said a new Democratic Policing Protocol would commit to extra patrols and make clear that protests at the homes of elected representatives should be treated as intimidatory.

It also makes clear that from now on police should take a “consistent and robust approach … to protect our democratic processes from intimidation, disruption, from subversion”, he said.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Rochdale voters to decide new MP amid Gaza conflict chaos
News
Labour launches outreach to connect with Indian diaspora
News
Mukesh Ambani launches lavish pre-wedding party for son
News
India hits out at Pakistan for raising Kashmir at UN meet
News
Javid wants to tackle illegal immigration with empathy
News
Braverman labels Tory Islamophobia row as ‘hysteria’, demands action
News
India seeks agriculture reforms at WTO meeting
News
India’s Bharti Enterprises chief Sunil Mittal knighted
INDIA
Cough syrup deaths: Uzbek court sentences Indian, 22 others
News
New funding to help protect MPs from threats
HEADLINE STORY
Comment: Keeping politics and prejudice apart
INDIA
India unveils crew for historic ‘Gaganyaan’ mission
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW