Sunak takes advisory roles at Microsoft, AI firm Anthropic

Before entering politics, Sunak worked at Goldman Sachs and later at two hedge funds.

By Vivek MishraOct 10, 2025
FORMER prime minister Rishi Sunak has taken up senior advisory roles at Microsoft and Anthropic, a US-based artificial intelligence company, according to a UK government document published on Thursday.

Sunak will serve as a part-time senior adviser at Microsoft, providing “high-level strategic perspectives on macro-economic and geopolitical trends,” the UK’s Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACOBA) said in its report. The body, which oversees post-government appointments of senior officials, advised that Sunak should not lobby the government on Microsoft’s behalf.

Sunak told ACOBA he would not “personally financially benefit” from the Microsoft role, as his salary will go to his charity, The Richmond Project, which supports numeracy education for children and adults.

A separate ACOBA report published in September showed that Sunak had also taken a paid position with Anthropic as a part-time senior adviser. In this role, he will work with the company’s senior leadership to provide “high-level strategic perspectives on macro-economic and geopolitical trends,” the report said.

“We’re pleased to welcome Rishi Sunak,” Anthropic said in a statement to AFP. “His experience will provide valuable strategic perspective as we work to ensure AI benefits humanity,” the company added. “All Parliamentary rules regarding conflicts of interest will be followed.”

Sunak, who served as prime minister from October 2022 to July 2024, had been reported to be exploring career opportunities in Silicon Valley after last year’s general election defeat.

Before entering politics, Sunak worked at Goldman Sachs and later at two hedge funds. He returned to Goldman Sachs as a senior adviser in July 2025.

Former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg took a similar path in 2018 when he became president of global affairs at Meta.

(With inputs from agencies)

