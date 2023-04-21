Website Logo
  Friday, April 21, 2023
Rishi Sunak hosts Vaisakhi celebration at Downing Street

Rishi Sunak meets guests including servicemen and servicewomen at a reception to celebrate Vaisakhi at No.10 Downing Street. (Photo: No 10 Downing Street)

By: Pramod Thomas

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosted his first Vaisakhi celebration at Downing Street since taking charge last October, with members of the armed forces attending the reception.  

India’s High Commissioner, Vikram Doraiswami and Captain Preet Chandi, also known as Polar Preet, was among guests at the event on Monday (17). 

Rishi Sunak meets guests including Captain Preet Chandi (in the blue salwar kameez) (No 10 Downing Street)

Chandi holds the record for the longest polar ski expedition by a woman as well as the overall record, achieved earlier this year.  

Rishi Sunak (R) with India’s High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami (No 10 Downing Street)

Sunak, whose family is Punjabi, has spoken about the importance of faith in his life. He keeps an idol of Hindu deity Ganesha on his desk and as chancellor, was seen placing Diwali lamps outside the door of 11, Downing Street.

