Sunak rewards allies with honours in farewell list

FORMER prime minister Rishi Sunak rewarded his former cabinet colleagues, Downing Street aides and advisers in his resignation honours list released by the government last Friday (11).
The former housing secretary Michael Gove and former transport secretary Mark Harper were among seven allies elevated with life peerages, while former ministers Andrew Mitchell and Theresa Villiers were conferred with Knight and Dame Commander honours, respectively.
The ex-England cricketer James Anderson and filmmaker Matthew Vaughn are among those granted knighthoods in the honours list.
Anderson, 42, retired from Test cricket in July 2024 having taken 704 wickets, the most by a fast bowler in the history of the fiveday format.
“Congratulations Sir Jimmy Anderson. This is a really well-deserved honour for an England legend who has given so much to our sport,” said Richard Thompson, chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).
Michael Gove
“His skill, determination, and sportsmanship have inspired millions of cricketers and fans alike, in England and around the world.”
It is customary for an outgoing prime minister to ask the monarch to grant peerages, knighthoods, damehoods or other awards in the honours system to their chosen political allies and aides.
These recommendations are reviewed by the Cabinet Office before being released.
The parallel peerages list is also vetted by the House of Lords Appointments Commission.
“The King has been graciously pleased to signify his intention of conferring peerages of the United Kingdom for life upon the undermentioned,” the honours notification read.
Jeremy Hunt
Others receiving peerages include Simon Hart, former chief whip of the House of Commons; Sir Alister William Jack, ex-secretary of state for Scotland; Stephen Massey, former chief executive officer of the Conservative party; Victoria Prentis, former attorney general; and Eleanor Shawcross, former head of the No 10 Downing Street Policy Unit.
On Sunak’s recommendation there were also knighthoods for former secretaries James Cleverly (home), Grant Shapps (defence), Mel Stride (work and pensions) as well as ex-chancellor Jeremy Hunt.
The former prime minister’s private secretaries and advisers while at Downing Street are among those conferred with honours including Commanders of the British Empire (CBE) and Orders of the British Empire (OBE).
Sunak, 44, having kept his Richmond and Northallerton seat in last year’s election, is now a backbench MP.