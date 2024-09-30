  • Monday, September 30, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

Rightmove declines Murdoch-backed REA Group’s £6.2 billion bid

Rightmove logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken April 10 2023. (Photo: Reuters)

By: EasternEye

RIGHTMOVE, the online property website, said on Monday that it had turned down an improved £6.2 billion bid from REA Group, an Australian online property firm majority-owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp.

The latest offer, revealed last Friday, was slightly higher than the previous non-binding proposal of £6.1 billion. Under UK takeover rules, REA had until 5pm on Monday to submit a formal bid or withdraw.

In a statement to the London Stock Exchange, Rightmove said the new offer “remains unattractive and continues to materially undervalue” the company and its future prospects.

Addressing REA, Rightmove’s chair Andrew Fisher said, “I urge them to submit a best and final proposal ahead of today’s… deadline such that we can bring certainty to this process.”

REA’s interest was first made public on September 2, with the initial proposal valued at £5.6 billion. No figure was disclosed for the second offer.

According to analysts, REA may be attracted by potential interest-rate cuts in the UK, which would reduce mortgage costs for buyers. Observers have also noted that house-building plans by the UK’s new Labour government could further boost Rightmove, which lists properties for sale and rent.

Fisher also commented on REA, saying, “We respect REA and the success they have achieved in their domestic market.” He added that Rightmove was confident in its standalone future, noting its position as the leading operator in the UK for over 20 years.

If REA succeeds in its takeover, the company has said it would apply for a secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange alongside its current trading on the Australian Securities Exchange.

This bid comes as Rupert Murdoch, 93, faces a legal battle within his family, with some of his children attempting to prevent him from changing the terms of a family trust that would give control of his media assets to his favoured son, Lachlan, after his death.

(With inputs from AFP)

Related Stories
UK

Boohoo considers break-up of business amid struggling sales
Business

Maharaja Drinks launches Indian blends in UK
PAKISTAN

Pakistan’s Sharif hails IMF’s aid approval
HEADLINE STORY

JLR to invest £500m in Halewood factory for EV production
Business

Pharmacists to hold ballot on action over funding cuts
INTERNATIONAL

Mira Murati quits OpenAI to do ‘own exploration’
Business

BP explores new opportunities in India, to host board meeting
INDIA

India’s basmati exports set to soar after price cap removal
Business

India’s wealthy drive surge in high-end spirits sales: Researcher
Business

Indian businesses see UK as growth market despite challenges
INDIA

India probes Netflix for visa violations and discrimination allegations
Business

OYO to acquire G6 Hospitality for £394 million in all-cash deal
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Rightmove Rightmove declines Murdoch-backed REA Group’s £6.2 billion bid
private school representational Labour’s private school tax plan sparks debate across country
Paul Sinha Paul Sinha opens up about when he plans to quit…
Pakistan violence 50 dead in clashes between tribes in northwest Pakistan
Chris Whitty Covid risks may have been overstated: Chris Whitty
Ravindra Jadeja Jadeja’s 300th Test wicket helps India dismiss Bangladesh for 233