RAF head Sir Richard Knighton likely to be named Chief of Defence Staff

An official announcement is expected soon, pending completion of the Royal approval process. He is likely to take charge at a time when the government is implementing reforms to strengthen the UK's defence capabilities.

Sir Richard Knighton

Sir Richard has served as Chief of the Air Staff since June 2023.

@RoyalAirForce
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 04, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

SIR RICHARD KNIGHTON is expected to become the UK's next Chief of the Defence Staff, replacing Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, who has held the post since November 2021, according to a BBC report.

An official announcement is expected soon, pending completion of the Royal approval process. Sir Richard has served as Chief of the Air Staff since June 2023.

He is likely to take charge at a time when the government is implementing reforms to strengthen the UK's defence capabilities. The government has pledged to increase defence spending from 2.3 per cent to 2.5 per cent of national income by 2027, with a target of reaching 3 per cent by 2034.

On Monday, the government laid out its defence strategy for the next decade. Defence Secretary John Healey told MPs that billions of pounds would be spent to prepare the UK for "war-fighting readiness" amid growing threats from nuclear powers such as Russia and China.

Sir Richard, who joined the Royal Air Force in 1989 as a university cadet, previously served as deputy chief of the defence staff from 2019 to 2022.

The Ministry of Defence said: "This is speculation. The appointment process is ongoing and any announcement will be made in the usual way."

New Covid variant NB.1.8.1

This variant has raised concern due to its increased transmissibility.

iStock

New Covid variant NB.1.8.1 confirmed in UK as global cases rise

A new strain of Covid-19, named NB.1.8.1, has been identified in the UK and several other countries, more than five years after the initial outbreak of the virus. While the variant does not appear to cause more severe illness, it has raised concern due to its increased transmissibility.

Where has NB.1.8.1 been detected?

The variant NB.1.8.1 has been confirmed in parts of the UK, including Northern Ireland and Wales. Globally, cases have also been reported in the United States, Australia, Thailand, and across China and Hong Kong, where it is currently the dominant strain.

UK business district
The Canary Wharf business district including global financial institutions in London. (Photo: Getty Images)
Getty Images

Report says 26,000 non-doms have left UK in 2024

AT LEAST 10 per cent of the UK’s non-domiciled residents have left the country following recent changes to tax rules, according to a report by Chris Walker, a former Treasury economist.

The report, based on 2024 data from Henley & Partners on London’s millionaire population, was commissioned by entrepreneur Andrew Barclay and published by the Onward think tank.

Starmer and Shaka

Prime minister Starmer with former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop, who helped launch the charity nearly 30 years ago.

Facebook/Keir Starmer

Starmer urges unity against racism, highlights power of football

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer hosted the anti-racism charity Show Racism the Red Card at a reception in Downing Street on June 2. The event was attended by former footballers and campaigners, including Shaka Hislop, who helped launch the charity nearly 30 years ago.

Starmer praised the charity's work and said, “This great charity, Show Racism the Red Card... has reached 1.3 million people,” noting its presence in schools, workplaces, and stadiums across the UK.

migrants-uk-channel-getty

An inflatable dinghy carrying migrants crosses the English Channel on 6 March, 2024 in the English Channel. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Over 1,100 migrants cross Channel in one day, says government

A TOTAL of 1,194 migrants crossed the English Channel in small boats on Saturday, marking the highest number in a single day so far this year, according to AFP's count based on UK government data.

The crossings bring the total number for 2024 to 14,808, a new high despite efforts by both UK and French authorities to reduce such incidents.

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan cited AI use in healthcare, air quality, and mental health, and noted that over 3,100 AI companies now operate in London. (Photo: X/@MayorofLondon)

X/@MayorofLondon

Sadiq Khan promotes London as AI hub but sector raises structural concerns

MAYOR of London Sadiq Khan has described London as a global hub for AI and innovation, telling international investors at the opening of SXSW London that the city remains “open to talent” and “resolutely pro-growth”.

Framing the capital as a “creative hotbed” and “gateway to the world”, Khan said London’s academic base, political stability, and focus on ethical leadership make it an ideal home for emerging technologies, City AM reported.

