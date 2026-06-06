Revolut's founder could become Britain's richest person under £57bn share deal

A performance-linked share package could be worth around £57 billion.

The reward is tied to Revolut reaching a valuation of about £150 billion ($200 billion).

The potential windfall would exceed the estimated wealth of Britain's richest families.

Revolut founder and chief executive Nik Storonsky could become Britain's richest person if the fintech achieves ambitious growth targets tied to a performance-based share package reportedly worth as much as £57 billion ($76 billion).

The potential payout, linked to Revolut's valuation, highlights the increasingly aggressive incentive schemes being used by fast-growing technology and financial firms. If the company reaches a valuation of around £150 billion ($200 billion), Storonsky's combined shareholding and incentive awards could eclipse the fortunes of some of Britain's wealthiest families.

A reward built on growth

According to reports, Storonsky is entitled to additional shares under a long-term incentive plan designed to reward him as Revolut grows in value.

The company was valued at approximately £56 billion ($75 billion) last year, placing it among Europe's most valuable private technology businesses. At that valuation, Storonsky's existing stake is estimated to be worth about £15 billion ($20.3 billion).

The incentive structure reportedly unlocks further share awards as the company's valuation rises. Reaching the highest target of £150 billion ($200 billion) would take the total value of his holdings and awards to roughly £57 billion ($76 billion).

Such a figure would surpass the wealth attributed to the Hinduja family, widely regarded as Britain's richest family, with an estimated fortune of around £38 billion.

Performance packages linked to company valuations have become increasingly common among technology firms, particularly in the US. The approach is often associated with Tesla boss Elon Musk, whose compensation packages have been tied to ambitious market value milestones.

Revolut's scheme appears to follow a similar model, rewarding executives only if substantial growth targets are achieved.

The company has not publicly disclosed details of Storonsky's compensation package or exact ownership stake, although corporate filings indicate he owns more than 25 per cent of the business.

Eyes on a bigger future

The potential payout comes as Revolut continues to pursue global expansion. The company secured a full UK banking licence earlier in 2026, a development expected to support its ambitions of obtaining similar licences in other markets.

Revolut is also reported to be exploring a public listing that could value the business at up to £150 billion ($200 billion). Storonsky has previously expressed scepticism about a London listing, arguing that listing in the UK is "not rational" compared with other markets.

Born in Russia, Storonsky later became a British citizen and renounced his Russian citizenship following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Whether the headline-grabbing payout ever materialises will ultimately depend on Revolut's ability to justify one of the most ambitious valuations in global fintech. For now, the figures remain tied to future performance targets rather than guaranteed rewards, but they offer a glimpse of the scale of wealth that could be created if the company continues its rapid rise.