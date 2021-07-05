Website Logo
  • Monday, July 05, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 402,728
Total Cases 30,585,229
Today's Fatalities 723
Today's Cases 39,796
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 402,728
Total Cases 30,585,229
Today's Fatalities 723
Today's Cases 39,796

News

Researchers say experimental malaria vaccine has shown striking results

According to WHO figures, 400,000 deaths due to malaria were reported in 2019. (iStock Image)

By: SattwikBiswal

A new technique used in an experimental malaria vaccine has shown encouraging results and could again renew global effort to fight the disease.

The approach is known as chemoprophylaxis vaccination, developed by the American company Sanaria. The vaccine was combined with a decades old antimalarial medicine called chloroquine.

All the six volunteers who received a vaccine dose and chloroquine developed protection against malaria three months after inoculation.

As reported in The Times, the researchers said the results was striking because the volunteers had been deliberately exposed to a South American strain of the malaria parasite that was genetically distant from the African strain that was included in the vaccine.

According to Dr Patrick Duffy of the National Institutes of Health, the US government body behind the study – 100 per cent cross-strain protection after three months — was unprecedented.

The results are believed to be vital as an effective vaccine could be capable of providing protection against naturally circulating variants of malaria. A World Health Organisation figures say 400,000 deaths were reported due to the disease in 2019.

The results were published in the journal Nature, and a larger phase two clinical trial of the vaccine is under way in Mali, where malaria is endemic.

It has been 140 years since Plasmodium parasites were identified as the causative agents of malaria, but a vaccine against the disease is yet to be made.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
UK’s health service releases short film to boost vaccine confidence among ethnic minorities
PAKISTAN
Militants kill three Pakistani soldiers near Afghan border
PAKISTAN
Pakistan blames India for Lahore bomb blast
UK
Medics not happy as Johnson set to announce end of Covid restrictions amid rising cases
News
Queen awards George Cross to National Health Service to mark pandemic work
UK
Tory MPs slam education union for telling UK schools to ‘decolonise classrooms’
News
Sirisha Bandla becomes second India-born woman to go to space
News
Indian army chief to inaugurate memorial for Indian soldiers in Italy
SRI LANKA
Indian Navy submits report to Sri Lankan fisheries minister
News
Eight Bangladeshis arrested in India 
PAKISTAN
Pakistani policeman accused of killing man acquitted of blasphemy
UK
George Galloway eyes possible future by-elections in east London and Leicester
Eastern Eye

Videos

Haseen Dillruba Movie Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…
Abhinay Deo on 10 years of Delhi Belly, a sequel…
Actress Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passes away

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Djokovic into 50th Grand Slam quarterfinal
She season 2: Shooting of Imtiaz Ali’s series is underway
UK’s health service releases short film to boost vaccine confidence…
Militants kill three Pakistani soldiers near Afghan border
Greensill used state-backed loans to cut exposure to Gupta’s firms
Researchers say experimental malaria vaccine has shown striking results