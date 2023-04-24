‘Representation is a huge reason why I even got into acting’: Ritu Arya

Arya is presently gearing up for the release of her next film Polite Society.

Ritu Arya (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Ritu Arya is presently gearing up for the release of her next film Polite Society. Written and directed by We Are Lady Parts creator Nida Manzoor, the film presents the actress in a very different avatar.

Ahead of the film’s theatrical release this Friday, Arya is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film to the hilt. During an interview, she spoke at length about changing the perception of South Asian roles on screen.

“Representation is a huge reason why I even got into acting,” she told Digital Spy. “I was not seeing people that looked like me on my screen, and I thought, “Well, I’ll be the change” and that’s a huge motivation.”

The actress further added, “It is not the sole reason. I think I would find that really hard, for it to just be some socio-political reason why I am an actor. It is genuinely because I find it really fun and I am just a kid inside. I think we all are, actually. I think I could not do it if there was not the wholehearted joy of getting to be on set, getting to play different characters and explore humans and our behaviour.”

Arya said, “Representation means so much to me, and I am so proud of this movie because of that. I think that we are making great strides forward, but there is still so much further to go.”

Polite Society is scheduled to hit cinemas on April 28.

In addition to Polite Society, Ritu Arya will also be seen in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in lead roles. She also returns to reprise her role as Lila Pitts in the final season of The Umbrella Academy.

