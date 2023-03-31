Website Logo
  • Friday, March 31, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Report finds repeated incidents of racism, sexism and homophobia in UK fire services

The report described UK fire services as an ‘old boys’ club’

Based on the findings, the report has put forward 35 recommendations, five of which focused on reforming the background checking processes (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

A new report has found evidence of racism, sexism and homophobia in at least 11 of the 44 fire and rescue services (FRSs) in UK, reported the Times.

The report from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) also revealed that misogyny, racism and homophobia were regarded as banter by some in the services.

The work culture in fire services was described as an ‘old boys’ club’, and in one incident a senior officer referred to a black colleague using the N-word and dismissed it as ‘having a laugh’.

In another incident, two male firefighters acted out raping a female colleague. Homophobic abuse was graffitied on a firefighter’s locker in a third example.

According to the HMICFRS report, there were also social media posts by popular, unofficial fire and rescue-specific accounts which appeared to portray misogyny, racism and homophobia as banter.

Based on the findings, the report has put forward 35 recommendations, five of which focused on reforming the background checking processes.

The Home Office and Ministry of Justice ensure fire and rescue employees are eligible for appropriate Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS ) checks. Fire and rescue services should have specific minimum requirements for all roles, particularly those where staff interact with vulnerable members of the public.

“I was absolutely shocked by some of the findings. Some of the things we found I thought were from the dim and distant past,” Roy Wilsher, HM inspector of fire and rescue services, was quoted as saying by the Times.

The report urged to implement confidential processes for raising concerns, 360-degree feedback, increased diversity monitoring and the creation of a national list of staff that have been dismissed from the service for gross misconduct, including past cases.

An independent culture review last November reported staff searching through women’s drawers looking for underwear and sex toys during home fire-safety visits.

The latest report identified causes of concern in five services, inadequate grades or improvement requirements for 26 services and 72 additional areas for improvement across 32 services.

In 17 services that received inadequate or necessary improvement grades for their values and culture, 15 per cent of staff reported experiencing bullying or harassment and 20 per cent reported experiencing discrimination, higher than in services with good or outstanding grades.

Wilsher urged to diversify the workforce and implement the recommendations without delay.

The report identified particular concerns about a lack of action being taken against reported discrimination or bullying, and staff feeling unsafe to report these incidents.

The report revealed that in half of misconduct allegations victim had left the service, often retiring or resigning before procedures took place. There was a perception among staff that women were appointed based on their gender rather than on their skills and qualifications.

“It continues to concern me that some members of the service don’t treat each other or members of the public with respect and in some cases, have intentionally caused harm. It is time for this behaviour to stop,” Wilsher said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
‘Domestic abuse is a major factor in minority women’s poor health’
News
Alleged push at Arthur’s Seat led to death of pregnant wife
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire racism: Michael Vaughan cleared of charges due to lack of evidence
News
Sunak’s childcare policy under fire as Akshata’s firm set to benefit
INDIA
India temple collapse: Death toll rises to 36
HEADLINE STORY
Gujarat Titans face Chennai Super Kings in IPL opener
News
Sadiq Khan’s £5m+ Action Plan to focus on community engagement in Met training
News
Cost-of-living crisis pushing British workers to burnout: Survey
INDIA
Amritpal Singh taunts Indian police in video
HEADLINE STORY
Issa brothers hatch £8bn plan to takeover Subway
HEADLINE STORY
Sunak, Yousaf have ‘big responsibility’ to leave behind a positive legacy
News
Yousaf sworn in as Scotland’s new leader amid party row
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW