Website Logo
  • Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 468,980
Total Cases 34,587,822
Today's Fatalities 190
Today's Cases 6,990
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 468,980
Total Cases 34,587,822
Today's Fatalities 190
Today's Cases 6,990

News

Report: Cuts to education spending hit the most deprived schools hardest

Representational image (iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

A NEW report has revealed that cuts to education spending in England over the last decade have hit the most deprived schools hardest, The Guardian reported.

An analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) stated that most disadvantaged fifth of secondary schools have faced the biggest cuts, with a 14 per cent real-terms fall in spending per pupil between 2009 and 2019, compared with nine per cent for the least deprived schools.

The IFS report added that recent changes in education funding distribution has boosted disadvantage by providing bigger real-terms increases for the least deprived schools, making the government’s levelling-up goals harder to achieve.

The newspaper report, citing the analysis, said that public spending on health has gone up as investment in education has declined.

In the early 1990s, health and education spending each represented about 4.5 per cent of national income, but while education investment has stayed pegged at about this level, health spending rose to more than seven per cent of national income before the pandemic, The Guardian report added.

Colleges and sixth-forms have faced the biggest cuts, and even with additional funding from the spending review, spending per student will still be lower in 2024 than in 2010, the IFS report added.

In terms of funding, the least deprived schools receiving real-terms increases of 8-9 per cent, compared with 5 per cent for the most deprived, between 2017 and 2022.

The pupil premium, which provides additional funding for children on free school meals, has failed to keep pace with inflation since 2015.

The IFS said: “The government had ambitious goals to level up poorer areas of the country, including a big role for technical education. However, changes to the distribution of education spending have been working in the opposite direction. Recent school funding changes have tended to work against schools serving disadvantaged areas. Cuts to spending have been larger for colleges and adult education, and still won’t be reversed by 2024.”

The government’s recent spending review included an extra £4.4bn for the schools budget in 2024 compared with previous plans, but the IFS calculates that spending per pupil in 2024 will still only be at about the same level as in 2010.

“Extra funding in the spending review will reverse cuts to school spending per pupil, but will mean 15 years without any overall growth. Recent funding changes have also worked against schools serving disadvantaged communities. This will make it that much harder to achieve ambitious goals to level up poorer areas of the country and narrow educational inequalities, which were gaping even before the pandemic,” Luke Sibieta, an IFS research fellow and an author of the report, was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, has said that the report was a “grim indictment” of the government’s record. “It is a pretty dreadful legacy to have presided over cuts to education which are without precedent in postwar UK history.”

“We have made above-inflation increases in school funding every year since 2019/20, and have just announced a further funding boost of £4.7bn by 2024-25, compared to previous plans. This includes an additional £1.6bn in the next financial year,” a Department for Education spokesperson told the newspaper.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
India promises more Covid-19 shots to Omicron-hit Africa
News
Argentina to probe claims of Myanmar war crimes against Rohingya
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka kitchens blow up as gas crisis deepens
News
Nandy to face Gove in new levelling-up role after Labour reshuffle
News
Racism was used as a shield for deviant medical practice, tribunal hears
News
UK health chief says no indication of Omicron wave so far
News
Omicron variant: India issues new guidelines for international passengers
News
UK extends Covid vaccine booster programme to all adults
News
Indian president concludes visit to Rishikesh’s Parmarth Niketan Ashram
UK
Judge issues arrest warrant for lawyer Soophia Khan
UK
Essex man jailed for money laundering
PAKISTAN
Mob sets police station on fire in Pakistan over Koran desecration
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
India promises more Covid-19 shots to Omicron-hit Africa
India coach Dravid not worried about Rahane’s lack of runs
Dhamija’s path to fame and fortune
Argentina to probe claims of Myanmar war crimes against Rohingya
Report: Cuts to education spending hit the most deprived schools…
Sri Lanka kitchens blow up as gas crisis deepens
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE