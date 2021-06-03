Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 03, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 337,989
Total Cases 28,441,986
Today's Fatalities 2,887
Today's Cases 134,154
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 337,989
Total Cases 28,441,986
Today's Fatalities 2,887
Today's Cases 134,154

Business

Reliance Industries chief Ambani draws nil salary in 2020-21

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd(Photo by Adeel Halim/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

By: Shilpa Sharma

INDUSTRIALIST Mukesh Ambani, the richest Indian, drew no salary from his flagship firm Reliance Industries Ltd in the fiscal year 2020-21, as he voluntarily renounced his remuneration in wake of the pandemic hitting the business and the economy.

In its latest annual report, Reliance said Ambani’s remuneration for the financial year ended March 31 was “nil.”

In the previous fiscal year, he drew Rs 150 million (£1.5m) salary from the company, same as in the previous 11 years.

“In light of the Covid-19 outbreak in India, which has exacted a huge toll on the societal, economic and industrial health of the nation, Mukesh D. Ambani, the chairman and managing director, has voluntarily decided to forego his salary,” the company had said in June last year.

Remuneration of his cousins Nikhil Meswani and Hital Meswani, both executive directors remained unchanged at Rs 240m (£2.3m). Both of them received commissions worth Rs 172.8m (£1.7m).

Ambani’s wife Nita, a non-executive director on the company’s board, earned Rs 800,000 (£7,754) sitting fee and another Rs 16.5m (£159,899) commission for the year.

Apart from Ambani, the RIL board has Meswani brothers, P M S Prasad and P K Kapil as wholetime directors.

Besides Nita Ambani, other non-executive directors include Yogendra P Trivedi, Dipak C Jain, Raghunath A Mashelkar, Adil Zainulbhai, Raminder Singh Gujral, Shumeet Banerji, former SBI chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya and former CVC K V Chowdary.

All independent directors got a Rs 16.5m (£159,899) commission for the year besides a sitting fee of up to Rs 3.6m (£34,882)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Vistara explores new avenues to boost earning, aims 70 planes’ fleet by 2023
INDIA
India’s diamond exports may rise 20 per cent this fiscal, says CRISIL Ratings
News
China holds economic talks with US to discuss common concerns
News
Trans-Pacific trade deal members approves UK to start joining process
NEWS
Stoke Park country club to shut for two years post takeover by Ambani
News
Caffe Nero keeps Issa brothers at bay, files accounts in time
News
Criminal case likely against Post Office scandal bosses
News
Caffe Nero ‘struggles to satisfy lenders’ and avoid ‘takeover’ by Issa brothers
News
Delaying Jun 21 reopening would be ‘astonishing’, says British Chamber of Commerce head
BANGLADESH
Retailers, unions agree to extend Bangladesh workers’ safety accord by 3 months
NEWS
Heathrow Airport opens new terminal for red list arrivals
INDIA
India’s economy shrinks 7.3 per cent in 2020-21, worst since independence
Eastern Eye

Videos

#WeSupportSamantha trends on Twitter ahead of the release of Samantha…
Sherni Trailer Review | Vidya Balan | Amit Masurkar |…
Jagame Thandhiram Trailer Review | Dhanush | Aishwarya Lekshmi |…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
REVEALED: Judges “secret” whistle blowing policy
England’s Robinson apologises for old racist, sexist Twitter posts
Reliance Industries chief Ambani draws nil salary in 2020-21
Mahesh Babu and Kamal Haasan to star in AR Murugadoss’…
Britain hosts G7 health summit amid pressure to widen Covid…
Games and Gadgets to Help Keep Your Brain Active