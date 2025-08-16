Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Rekha Mistry blooms on Gardeners’ World as UK’s leading Asian gardening star

What’s remarkable about Rekha is that she a self-taught gardener whose life was changed by working on an allotment after 25 years as a company director

Rekha Mistry blooms on Gardeners’ World as UK’s leading Asian gardening star

Rekha Mistry displays a colourful harvest from her kitchen plot

Amit Roy
By Amit RoyAug 16, 2025
Amit Roy
See Full Bio

REKHA MISTRY, who grew up with her Indian parents in Zambia and came to Britain when she was 19, appeared as a co-presenter on BBC Two’s Gardeners’ World last Friday (8), thereby confirming her growing status as the UK’s most prominent celebrity Asian gardener.

She was introduced by lead presenter Monty Don, who said: “We’re going up to Derbyshire now to join Rekha in her veg garden.”

Married with three children, she moved with her family from Harrow in London to the Peak District in Derbyshire in 2023.

Last week, she began her stint by saying: “I have always found such joy in growing my own fruits and vegetables, and this year, I’ll take you through how I sow it, grow it, and most rewarding of all, how I cook with it. I love coming up into the garden at this time of the year. There is so much going on.”

She went on: “I’ve got the beans, I’ve got the squash, I’ve got kale. But what’s really making me happy is this plant, the blackcurrant. It is full of fruit this year; blackcurrants are such a good fruit. You can make jam with them. You can make cordials. You can put them in desserts. But the best thing is you can freeze them as well. When it comes to blackcurrant, you can pick them one by one, but I find it much easier to prune whole stems once the fruit is ripe. It saves time, and it’s good for the plant, too, encouraging new stem growth, giving next year’s harvest a head start. After a bit of pruning, it’s time for a bit of sowing.”

What’s remarkable about Rekha is that she a self-taught gardener whose life was changed by working on an allotment after 25 years as a company director in a bathroom showroom business. She went back to study with the Royal Horticultural Society and gained a diploma in horticulture. In 2015, she appeared on the BBC’s Big Allotment Challenge. Her debut book, Rekha’s Kitchen Garden: Seasonal Produce and Gardening Wisdom from One Woman’s Allotment Year, has proved to be a best seller. She has a following of 100k plus on Instagram.

Mistry with potatoes from her garden

The RHS has been trying to widen its appeal, most recently with the help of Eastern Eye, but in a quiet way, Rekha has become a role model for the British Asian community, in particular.

Last week, she talked on Gardeners’ World about growing a variety of fennel called Sweet Florence – fennel is a popular ingredient in many Indian recipes.

She said: “It has that aniseed flavour, if you like that and use it in salads. You can cook with it, and it looks good, too.”

Using a tool called a dibber, a pointed wooden stick that makes holes in the ground for planting seeds, seedlings or small bulbs, she showed how leek seeds could be sowed: “I’m just dibbing holes about two centimetres deep, and that will just help them anchor in. I’m going to sow three seeds a hole, it’s called station sowing.”

The best of the three seedlings that come up, she would keep, “the other two come out”.

“Now, once I’ve sown the seeds,” she told viewers, “I will give it a good watering, so that for the next few weeks, I will make sure that this pot doesn’t dry out and let them grow in a nice sunny spot with a bit of shade towards the end of the day. Fennel plants don’t like big swings in temperature.”

She offered practical advice as she turned her attention to potatoes and leeks: “I’m keeping a close eye on the potatoes and around now I like to pinch off the flowers, so the plant put all its energy into the spuds, not into the seeds. It’ll be a while before the main crop is ready, but the early ones, they’re just right for lifting. Just harvest what you see to begin with, but then fork in again, because you never know, there just might be one or two hidden in there, and you don’t want to lose those. Be gentle. The soil that the early potatoes have left behind is full of goodness.”

This was where she planted her leek seedlings: “Space is at a premium at this time of the year. It’s all about keeping the garden ticking along. All I did was clear this soil, make sure there were no potatoes left, dug it over a little bit, raked it over, and then watered it, just so that it’s nice and soft. So when I do make the dibbing holes, the holes remain rather than the soil going down. What I’ve done is I’ve made sure my holes are 15 centimetres in depth, at the same time, 15 centimetres in length.”

She explained: “This variety of leeks is called Musselburgh. It does very well whatever part of the country you’re in. So what I tend to do is just tease them apart and always go for the thickest stem, tease them through, pop them in some water, wash the compost off. See how long the roots are, cut them off. Now, the only reason why I’m cutting these roots off to just a few centimetres is when I am putting them into the dibbed hole, I don’t want the roots to then come upwards. I want them to go downwards, and that way I know the plant will settle itself in. What I’ll do next is water the holes, not throw the soil in. By doing that, the soil is gently covering the leek. It’ll slowly fill up the hole, but it’ll also start growing at the same time without getting any grit between the leaves.

“Now continue watering every few weeks, just so that they can establish themselves. And I know that I will have a crop from September until January. The idea of growing your own is the freshness. There is nothing fresher than something being pulled out of the earth there and then and straight into the kitchen.”

Mistry stands beside her allotment sign

She then focused on “what’s ready. Now, I’m harvesting some of my summer cabbage, and this one’s coming along beautifully, and so are my onions. These are my main crop variety called Paris Silverskin, and if left to grow to full size, they’ll be great for pickling and storing over winter. But I’m going to pick them now as spring onions – perfect for salads, stir fries and garnishing dishes. They’re delicious and mild compared to cooking other varieties. I’ll leave the rest to grow bigger for later on – (I have) one sowing, two harvests.

“It keeps the kitchen stocked and the garden working. I’m taking my freshly harvested vegetables and making a sambar (the south Indian dish) of warm cabbage, with mustard seeds and fresh chilli sprinkled with ground coriander and cumin; a potato salad with spring onion and a bit of sharpness from my homemade pickled beetroot; and for dessert, blackcurrant sponge. At this time of the year, there is so much going on if you plan your garden right. There are so many options that you can choose from. This really is plot to plate. So satisfying, so delicious.”

She finished off by tucking into her ohso-English blackcurrant sponge. Nigel Farage, Suella Braverman, Robert Jenrick and even Donald Trump would love it that the word “diversity” had not escaped Rekha’s lips.

gardeningbritish asianroyal horticultural society

Related News

Oklahoma, not Las Vegas, holds the title of America’s casino capital
Lifestyle

Oklahoma, not Las Vegas, holds the title of America’s casino capital

How to make the most of a physician assistant internship
Lifestyle

How to make the most of a physician assistant internship

The indispensable role of Sadhus(saints) in Hinduism
Lifestyle

The indispensable role of Sadhus(saints) in Hinduism

Nitin Mehta
Helpful hints for sticking with new year health goals
Lifestyle

Helpful hints for sticking with new year health goals

Jayeeta Dutta and Nesreen G

More For You

Elizabeth Taylor

Elizabeth believed in using every platform to raise awareness and funds for the fight against HIV

Getty Images

What's Elizabeth Taylor Martini - the cocktail launched to support the AIDS-free mission

Highlights:

  • New Elizabeth Taylor Chocolate Martini debuts at Tryst Puerto Vallarta.
  • £0.80 ($1) from each sale goes to The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF).
  • Inspired by a drink created by Elizabeth Taylor and Rock Hudson during the filming of Giant in 1955.
  • Part of a wider Tryst Hospitality initiative across multiple venues to honour Taylor’s legacy in the fight against HIV/AIDS.


Tryst Hospitality has introduced The Elizabeth Taylor Chocolate Martini at select venues, including Tryst Puerto Vallarta, with proceeds supporting The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation’s (ETAF) mission to achieve an AIDS-free world. This indulgent cocktail, inspired by a drink Elizabeth Taylor and Rock Hudson created in 1955 while filming Giant, is the latest step in Tryst’s long-standing partnership with ETAF, continuing Taylor’s enduring advocacy for HIV/AIDS awareness and fundraising.

A cocktail with Hollywood history

The Elizabeth Taylor Chocolate Martini blends Tito’s Vodka, Kahlua, and chocolate syrup, shaken over ice and served straight up. Its creation pays homage to Taylor’s iconic Hollywood career and her friendship with Rock Hudson, forged during the making of Giant.

Keep ReadingShow less
East London's Swaminarayan Temple to host Patotsav – Manthan Mahotsav

East London's Swaminarayan Temple to host Patotsav – Manthan Mahotsav

The Shree Kutch Satsang Swaminarayan Temple (SKSST) – East London will mark its annual Patotsav – Manthan Mahotsav with a special evening of devotional activities, cultural events, and community spirit on Friday (15).

Members of the Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Parivar UK (SSGP-UK) have confirmed they will attend to show their support and join in the festivities. The programme will begin at 5:30 pm at Swaminarayan Sports World, Blake Hall Road, Wanstead, London E11 2QW. Attendees will be treated to a communal dinner before the India Independence Day celebrations commence at 7:00 pm.

Keep ReadingShow less
Monica Seles

Seles first began noticing symptoms around five years ago

Getty Images

Tennis champion Monica Seles reveals living with myasthenia gravis

Highlights:

  • Nine-time Grand Slam winner Monica Seles diagnosed with myasthenia gravis three years ago
  • The 51-year-old revealed her condition ahead of this month’s US Open to raise awareness
  • Disease causes muscle weakness and has no known cure

Former world number one Monica Seles has revealed she was diagnosed with myasthenia gravis, a rare neuromuscular autoimmune disease, three years ago. The 51-year-old, who won nine Grand Slam singles titles, went public ahead of the US Open to raise awareness of the condition, which causes muscle weakness and can affect multiple parts of the body.

Symptoms and diagnosis

Seles first began noticing symptoms around five years ago when she experienced double vision and struggled with coordination. “I would be playing [tennis] with some kids or family members, and I would miss a ball. I was like, ‘Yeah, I see two balls,’” she told the Associated Press. These symptoms eventually led to her diagnosis, which took time for her to come to terms with.

Keep ReadingShow less
faulty knee implant NHS recall

Hundreds of patients required corrective surgery

iStock

Faulty knee implant recalled after being used in over 10,000 NHS surgeries

Highlights:

  • NexGen knee implant linked to high failure rates was used in over 10,000 UK operations.
  • Concerns flagged as early as 2014; withdrawn from UK market in 2022.
  • Hundreds of patients required corrective surgery, with costs running into millions.
  • Manufacturer Zimmer Biomet says patient safety is its “top priority” but will not cover revision costs up front.

Implant used despite early warnings

A knee replacement implant used in thousands of NHS operations was known to have a concerning failure rate eight years before it was withdrawn, a BBC File on 4 Investigates report has found.

The NexGen implant, made by US manufacturer Zimmer Biomet, was fitted in more than 10,000 patients between 2012 and 2022. Concerns were first raised by the National Joint Registry (NJR) in 2014, though insufficient data at the time made it difficult to draw firm conclusions.

Keep ReadingShow less
retro phones

A growing number of young people are turning away from smartphones

iStock

Gen Z swaps smartphones for retro ‘dumbphones’ in push for digital minimalism

Highlights:

  • Gen Z is increasingly choosing simpler mobile devices over smartphones to reduce distractions and protect privacy.
  • The movement is part of a wider ‘retrotech’ revival, including analogue tools like film cameras and paper planners.
  • Concerns about digital fatigue, constant notifications, and the attention economy are driving the trend.
  • Many adopt hybrid solutions, pairing basic phones with secondary devices for essential modern functions.

A growing number of young people are turning away from smartphones in favour of simpler devices, such as flip phones and basic handsets, in an effort to reclaim focus, reduce digital distractions, and safeguard privacy. This ‘dumbphone’ revival is gaining traction globally, with the UK seeing its own share of adopters as part of a broader shift towards digital minimalism.

The attention economy backlash

Members of Gen Z, who have grown up with constant connectivity, are increasingly questioning the value of being online around the clock. UK research shows that 69% of people aged 16–21 report feeling worse about themselves after using social media, while nearly half would prefer life without the internet. Similar trends have been observed globally, with surveys showing a decline in average daily social media use among younger users since 2021.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us