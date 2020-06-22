Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein sequel on the anvil

Starring R Madhavan and Dia Mirza in principal roles, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001) is one of the most loved romantic comedies of Bollywood. Though the film did not set the cash registers jingling upon its release, it has attained a cult following among youth over the years thanks to countless repeats on television.

Talks about a possible sequel to the film have been around for quite a long time now. But if fresh reports are to be believed, the makers are now really planning to roll out a sequel to the film, 20 years after its theatrical release in 2001.

According to reports, the makers have now found a suitable script to take the story forward. Not just that, we also hear that the original duo R Madhavan and Dia Mirza are expected to reprise their roles in the sequel.

A source in the know informs a publication that the script is in the final stage of development. “The makers toyed with some concepts, on and off, over the years. Only now have they found a script that has appealed to everyone and seems a natural progression to the lives of Maddy and Reena (the characters essayed by Madhavan and Mirza respectively). The script is in the final stage of development,” divulges the source.

Helmed by well-known South Indian filmmaker Gautham Menon, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is a remake of his own Tamil film Minnale (2001) which also featured R Madhavan. The Hindi film marked the silver screen debut of beauty pageant winner Dia Mirza. Apart from the film, its album has also gained a cult following.