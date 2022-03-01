Regina Cassandra on the success of Rocket Boys

Regina Cassandra (Photo credit: Raindrop Media)

By: Mohnish Singh

The exponential rise of streaming platforms has blurred the lines between various cinema industries across the nation, introducing us to powerhouse performers. One such name is Regina Cassandra! With the impressive showdown in Rocket Boys, the versatile actress has made it into everyone’s watchlist for all the right reasons.

Regina Cassandra essayed Mrinalini Sarabhai in the acclaimed and super hit Hindi drama series Rocket Boys. Starring alongside Jim Sarbh, the rising Pan-India star owned every frame and left many yearning to watch more of her on-screen.

While sharing her excitement on the same, Regina Cassandra said, “It is overwhelming to receive so much from all corners of the nation. Mrinalini Sarabhai will always remain close to my heart. It is my fans’ love that keeps me motivated, and I hope I live up to their expectations with my upcoming projects.”

The talented actress has a number of exciting projects in her pocket. She will next be seen in Raj & DK’s Fakes, starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. The busy actor has Disney+ Hotstar’s Hawks and Borrder along with eight other south projects.

Regina Cassandra is indeed one of the most in-demand actresses in today’s time and is all set to enthrall the audience with her back-to-back releases.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regina Cassandra (@reginaacassandraa)

