  • Monday, June 12, 2023
‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ official first images out

The film is premiering worldwide on Prime Video on August 11, 2023.

Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry in Prime Video’s Red, White & Royal Blue.

By: Mohnish Singh

The first images for the much-awaited upcoming romantic comedy film Red, White & Royal Blue are out. The film is directed by Matthew Lopez and co-written with Ted Malawer.

Its romantic leads are Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine. Also starring in the film is Uma Thurman.

Rounding out the cast are Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Stephen Fry, Ellie Bamber, Thomas Flynn, Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D. Clarke, Aneesh Sheth, and Juan Castano.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

The official logline of the film reads: Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) have a lot in common: Stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity … and a total disdain for each other. Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue, until a disastrous—and very public—altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder, driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time. Going into damage-control mode, their families and handlers force the two rivals into a staged “truce.” But as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.

Based on Casey McQuiston’s critically acclaimed New York Times best-seller, Red, White & Royal Blue marks the feature film writing and directing debut of Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López (The Inheritance).

It is premiering worldwide on Prime Video on August 11, 2023.

