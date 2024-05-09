Real Madrid stun Bayern, book Champions League final clash with Dortmund

Joselu emerged as the unlikely hero, delivering two crucial goals in the 88th and 91st minutes to propel Real Madrid to a 4-3 aggregate win.

Players of Real Madrid celebrate after the team’s victory and reaching the Champions League final. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Real Madrid orchestrated an remarkable turnaround against Bayern Munich, securing a berth in the Champions League final with a thrilling 2-1 victory.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti couldn’t contain his elation, describing the win as “magical” and praising the team’s resilience and determination. Joselu echoed his sentiments, emphasising the importance of “feeling and heart” in their triumph.

Despite trailing initially to Alphonso Davies’ goal, Madrid refused to be deterred. Joselu seized upon a rare mistake from Bayern’s goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to level the score, before striking again in stoppage time to clinch victory.

The match unfolded as a thrilling encounter, with Bayern asserting dominance early on and Madrid relentlessly pushing forward. Bayern suffered an early blow as Serge Gnabry was forced off due to injury, altering the complexion of the game.

Both teams showcased moments of brilliance, with Neuer producing several outstanding saves to keep Bayern in the contest. However, Madrid’s relentless pressure eventually paid off, as they booked their spot in the final.

Bayern, left frustrated by missed opportunities and controversial refereeing decisions, expressed disappointment at the final whistle. Nevertheless, Madrid’s victory added another memorable chapter to their storied European history, setting the stage for an eagerly anticipated final clash against Borussia Dortmund.

Reflecting on the match, Ancelotti emphasised the importance of belief and perseverance, highlighting the team’s ability to overcome adversity. Joselu, the hero of the hour, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to Madrid’s success, crediting his teammates for their support.

The road to the final has been filled with challenges for Madrid, including tough opponents and moments of adversity. However, their resilience and determination have seen them through, culminating in a place in the Champions League final.

As Madrid prepares to face Borussia Dortmund in the final showdown, anticipation and excitement are building among fans. The stage is set for a thrilling encounter as two European giants vie for continental glory.

(AFP)