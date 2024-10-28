Ratan Tata’s will sets up generous support for his dog

By: EasternEye

RATAN Tata, the former chairman of Tata Group and renowned businessman, left a portion of his wealth to his beloved dog, Tito, as well as his cook, Rajan Shaw, and butler, Konar Subbiah.

Tata’s siblings, Jimmy Tata, Shireen Jejeebhoy, and Deanna Jejeebhoy, will inherit a part of his £91 million estate, while significant provisions are allocated to Tito, Shaw, and Subbiah, reported The Times.

Close friend Suhel Seth revealed that Shaw and Subbiah would be financially secure, stating that Tata had made “very, very generous provisions” for both. “They will never have to work again and will be very well looked after,” Seth told The Times, noting that Tata always treated his staff as equals, often inviting them to join him for meals and social gatherings.

Shaw and Subbiah frequently wore casual attire at Tata’s residence, a reflection of the informal and close relationship they shared.

Tata’s will also included “unlimited care” provisions for Tito, a German shepherd who stayed by his side until his death at age 86.

Known for his love of animals, Tata famously turned down a Buckingham Palace invitation in 2018 due to one of his dogs’ illness.

Upon learning of the reason, King Charles reportedly said, “That’s a man. That’s the man Ratan is.”

Seth commented that the will’s details were in line with Tata’s gratitude toward his pets and close aides, adding that Subbiah and Shaw were “beyond devastated” by his passing