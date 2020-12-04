Rashami Desai set to play an aspiring politician in her digital debut

By: Mohnish Singh







Rashami Desai, one of the highest-paid actresses on Indian television, is set to add a new feather to her cap. After toplining several successful television shows over the years and ruling audiences’ hearts, the actress is now set to step into the digital world with an upcoming web-series.

Yes, you heard that absolutely right! Rashami Desai is gearing up to make her digital debut with an investigative thriller titled Tandoor, which revolves around a married couple. The versatile actress, who was last seen in Colors’ supernatural revenge drama Naagin 4, will portray the character of an aspiring politician in the show.

Spilling some more beans on the forthcoming project and her character in it, Desai tells an Indian publication, “She is a confident modern woman who does not want to give up on her life and dreams for her unworthy secret husband. The story and character are loosely inspired from a real-life incident. The story is about Palak and I have got the opportunity to live her life, to live her pain, sorrows and dejections and how she reaches her untimely end.”







The actress reveals that the shoot for the show has already been wrapped up. Talking about her character a little more, she adds, “I want the audience to watch Palak, feel her misery and see her short-lived journey and not just watch actor Rashami play another role. Palak is deeper and more layered than her mere appearance.”

In addition to Rashami Desai, Tandoor also features Tanuj Virwani in the lead role. The investigative thriller has been directed by Nivedita Basu and is set to premiere on the streaming media platform Ullu.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.











