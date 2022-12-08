Website Logo
  • Thursday, December 08, 2022
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Ranbir Kapoor talks about failure of Shamshera: ‘The biggest mistake I made on the film was…’

Kapoor will next be seen in an untitled film by filmmaker Luv Ranjan. It also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

By: Mohnish Singh

Ranbir Kapoor has proved his acting mettle time and again. He is considered one of the finest actors in Bollywood for a reason. Ever since making his silver screen debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya in 2007, he has always chosen different types of scripts that presented him in a new avatar every time.

In 2022, Kapoor was seen in two films – Shamshera and Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. While Dharma Productions’ Brahmastra set the cash registers jingling at the box office, Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera failed to draw audiences to theatres.

The Sanju (2018) actor recently attended the Red Sea Festival in Jeddah where he opened up about the failure of Shamshera. “It was a big box office disaster, but the biggest mistake I made on Shamshera was that I stuck on a beard,” he said. “When you are shooting in the heat, and you stick on a beard, it is like your face is melting. If the film did not run at the box office, it is only because the audience did not like the film.”

The actor further added, “Eventually, it is about the content. If you make a good film and entertain people, of course, they will go to the cinema and watch your films. They want to feel that different emotion, connect with characters, and get entertained. So, if a film does not work, it is not for any other reason but because the content is not good. That’s what I feel is the true answer.”

Kapoor even talked about the failure of his production Jagga Jasoos (2017), which featured him opposite his then-girlfriend Katrina Kaif.

“It’s a film that I produced. It was a passion project. It was directed by Anurag Basu. It was a very heart-warming and sweet idea, but it did not do well, which really hurt. That’s the only film in my career that hurt me,” he concluded.

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in an untitled film by filmmaker Luv Ranjan. It also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Aamir Khan reveals when he will end his acting break and announce his next project
Entertainment
‘I spend time with real people’: Randeep Hooda on his absence from film events and…
Entertainment
Prithviraj Sukumaran joins Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff on the cast of Bade Miyan Chote…
Entertainment
Mahira Khan reveals how she bagged Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan: His mother-in-law had seen…
Entertainment
BANDAA First Poster: Manoj Bajpayee sports an intense look in the hard-hitting courtroom drama
Entertainment
‘I’ve never had pay parity in Bollywood, would get paid about 10% of the salary…
Entertainment
‘Wish you the best,’ says SRK after son Aryan wraps writing for debut…
Entertainment
‘We wanted to make Shah Rukh Khan the symbol of alpha and machismo’:…
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar starts filming for Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat
Entertainment
Uunchai makers appeal to viewers to come to theatres, film won’t release on…
Entertainment
Malaika Arora reveals she proposed to ex-husband Arbaaz Khan: I said I want…
Entertainment
‘I love Sanjay Dutt and want to make a Punjabi film with him,’…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW