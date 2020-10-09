Rana Daggubati’s magnum opus Hiranyakashyap put on hold

Rana Daggubati, who shot to global fame after delivering power-packed performances in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), was psyched up about starring in yet another Telugu magnum opus Hiranyakashyap. However, as things stand today, the high-profile project has been put on hold.







Hiranyakashyap was officially announced nearly three years ago. However, the film kept facing delays due to various issues. Filmmaker Gunasekhar on Friday confirmed that the much-awaited project is not going to take off immediately due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Gunasekhar took to Twitter to make the announcement. “Amidst this global pandemic, despite Hiranyakashyap pre-production work completed, the massive scale shoot will take off later than anticipated. In the meantime, I have embarked on another film,” read his tweet.

Speculations were rife last year that the makers had decided to shelve Hiranyakashyap. However, Rana Daggubati clarified in an interview that the project would go before cameras from mid-2020.







“There is no delay; it is just that we are using the latest technology available. We are building virtual reality sets, along with rendered visuals as seen in (video) games, which will allow us to watch the film digitally even before we start shooting. This is probably the first time it is happening in India. We are collaborating with a 3D scanning company, which specializes in medical technology. We realised that their scans were better than what was being done in (studios in) Los Angeles. Since there is a lot of groundwork to be done, the film will roll in another eight months,” the actor had said.

Talking about his other upcoming projects, the beefy actor has his platter full with several high-profile projects across languages, including Kaadan, Aranya, Haathi Mere Saathi, Madai Thiranthu, 1945, and Virat Parvam.

