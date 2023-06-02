Website Logo
  Friday, June 02, 2023
Rana Daggubati says Project K can be next global phenomenon from Telugu film industry

As per reports, Project K will hit cinemas in January 2024.

Rana Daggubati (Photo by STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Rana Daggubati is looking forward to the multi-lingual film Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.

During a recent event, the Baahubali star said that the film will break new boundaries.

“We celebrate each other’s cinema fully. Like there is another film called Project K, which Nag Ashwin is directing with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone. That’s the film we are really looking forward to in Telugu. That film, I think will break the boundaries that both Baahubali and RRR have done.”

RRR and Baahubali, both directed by SS Rajamouli, created waves not just in India, but overseas as well. RRR even scooped an Oscar for India with its song “Naatu Naatu,” composed by MM Keeravani. At the Oscars award ceremony, Naatu Naatu was performed live and earned a standing ovation.

Expecting Project K to become a global phenomenon, Rana added, “Pushing that boundary to the next edge. I am really looking forward to that film and it could really become a global film from Telugu.”

As per reports, Project K will hit cinemas in January 2024. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin.

