Star entourages bleed profit, says producer Ramesh Taurani

FROM fleets of private trailers to per­sonal chefs and sprawling entourages, Bollywood stars’ “obnoxious” demands are driving up production costs and putting a strain on the Indian film in­dustry’s finances, insiders have claimed.

The Hindi language film industry has long been unpredictable at the box office and the pandemic compounded prob­lems, but producers argue that today’s losses stem less from creative failure and more from top artists’ runaway expenses.

“It is not so much about production cost – it is more about star fees,” says pro­ducer Ramesh Taurani, best known for the successful Race action franchise.

Actors, filmmakers said, increasingly arrive on set with a dozen-strong entou­rage – including makeup artists, hair­dressers, stylists, gym trainers and assis­tants – all billed to production.

And , Aamir Khan

Stars are paid hefty fees of up to $22.18 million (£16.3m) per film, but additional requests for first-class travel, five-star ho­tels, multiple private trailers and work-shy hours have become routine.

“Expansive support teams, premium travel and luxury accommodations often inflate budgets without proportionate creative impact,” said veteran producer Mukesh Bhatt. “The kind of demands stars make is obnoxious.”

Distributor and trade analyst Raj Bansal added: “One actor usually comes with 10 to 15 staff members.

“Earlier, actors wouldn’t mind sharing one vanity van. Then they decided to give one vanity van each to a big star – and demand went on increasing.”

A single trailer hired for the duration of a film shoot can cost as much $18,000. For some actors, insiders said, demand­ing more has become a status symbol.

The Hindi language film industry has always been considered high-risk, pro­ducing more flops than hits, but produc­ers said the balance has tipped sharply as star-driven costs spiral beyond what box office returns can sustain.

The fragile model was shaken after the pandemic, when streaming platforms bought films at inflated prices.

When those deals dried up, producers faced a painful course correction as in­come plunged, but actors’ demands stayed elevated. And that problem con­tinues today.

Competition has also intensified. “Au­dience behaviour has matured, streaming platforms have broadened horizons and regional cinema has elevated creative standards,” said Bhatt.

“Yet, alongside this progress, rising pro­duction costs – particularly tal­e n t - d r i v e n budgets – have in­troduced a significant strain. It is not the films that falter, but the economics that lose balance.”

Actor-filmmaker Aamir Khan slammed stars for burdening producers with these costs. “You earn in crores (tens of millions of rupees),” Khan said, in a September interview with the YouTube show Game Changers. “Where’s your self-respect?”

Industry insiders said actors’ demands also have a cascading effect, as stars seek to exceed each other’s perks.

“A measured approach will allow us to redirect resources toward what truly de­fines cinema – the power of storytelling,” said Bhatt.

Producers have pushed for partner­ship-style compensation models.

“When a film thrives, every contributor should benefit,” Bhatt said. “When it struggles, the weight should not rest sole­ly on the producer, who shoulders risk from the very beginning.”

The 2024 science fiction action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Aksh­ay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, reportedly cost about $42m (£31m). After poor ticket sales, producers were reported to have mortgaged property to cover debts.

There have been exceptions.

Actor Kartik Aaryan waived his fee for the 2023 action-comedy Shehzada, which tanked at the box office.

“If your star value and the entire pro­ject’s value gives profit to the entire team, I think then the math adds up,” Aaryan said. “If it doesn’t, then you should take a cut.”

Some producers argue that the indus­try must confront its own excesses.

“If the star fee and entourage is affect­ing your budget, then don’t take stars,” says actor-writer-producer Viveck Vas­wani. “I have made 40 films with 40 new­comers and have prospered. I took SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) when nobody wanted him. I cast Raveena Tandon when no­body knew her.”

Vaswani, a longtime friend of Khan, notes that “SRK has no en­tourage cost, he pays his own”, as does Akshay Kumar. “Lots of them do that, they don’t burden the produc­ers,” he said. “If you think your star is stronger than your script, you are wrong.” (AFP)