Website Logo
  • Thursday, November 18, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 464,623
Total Cases 34,478,517
Today's Fatalities 470
Today's Cases 11,919
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 464,623
Total Cases 34,478,517
Today's Fatalities 470
Today's Cases 11,919

Entertainment

Ram Madhvani credits Kartik Aaryan for giving him courage during the filming of Dhamaka

Kartik Aaryan (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The upcoming Bollywood film Dhamaka has been creating a lot of noise ever since its announcement last year. This was one of the first Bollywood films to begin production in the pandemic. Recently, the makers dropped the trailer of the film, which managed to receive overwhelming response from the audience.

As the much-anticipated action-thriller nears its release, director Ram Madhvani heaped praises on Kartik Aaryan who plays the lead role in Dhamaka.

Madhvani in his latest interview with a leading portal shared his on-set experience, saying, “On day 5, I did take 1. At a certain point, people started asking if we were shooting that honest or dishonest, where ‘honest’ meant the way that we shoot, while ‘dishonest’ meant we’ll shoot Mrunal, Kartik and Soumya separately. After that shot, I thought it was not working. I was with the team discussing this, and Kartik happened to be around. I told my team that we were going to do it the traditional way.”

He further mentioned how Aaryan catalysed the entire process and motivated him to be at his best as Madhvani added, “As soon as Kartik said ‘Sir, Traditional?’, I realized that he gave me courage. I have not had an actor tell me and give me that kind of push, who says ‘You go for what you want to go for’. I think that was a big day for me. I remember that day vividly. And that’s the reason I said, ‘I think we can work together again,’ and we did take 2, and it worked!”

Dhamaka, produced by RSVP Movies, Ram Madhvani Films, Lotte Cultureworks, Global Gate Entertainment and Lionsgate, starts streaming from November 19 on Netflix.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Rani Mukerji: I never even thought Bunty Aur Babli 2 could be made ever
Entertainment
Here’s what Pooja Sawant has to say about the Hindi remake of her Marathi hit…
Entertainment
Ali Fazal to headline Arati Kadav’s futuristic space film
Entertainment
Hema Malini, Prasoon Joshi to receive honours at the International Film Festival of India
Entertainment
Sanjay Gupta ‘nervous, excited’ to kick-start his next film
Entertainment
Abhishek Bachchan’s Bob Biswas to premiere on Zee5 on December 3
Entertainment
Connect: Nayanthara’s new film announced on her birthday
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s film gets postponed, avoids clash with Shamshera
Entertainment
Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough welcome twins through surrogacy
Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra turns Yodha for Karan Johar’s new production venture
Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor’s Bull to enter theatres in April 2023
Entertainment
Saqib Pandor’s short film Gupt Gyaan to premiere on Amazon miniTV
Eastern Eye

Videos

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…
Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Rani Mukerji: I never even thought Bunty Aur Babli 2…
Ram Madhvani credits Kartik Aaryan for giving him courage during…
Here’s what Pooja Sawant has to say about the Hindi…
Ali Fazal to headline Arati Kadav’s futuristic space film
Hema Malini, Prasoon Joshi to receive honours at the International…
Sanjay Gupta ‘nervous, excited’ to kick-start his next film
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE