'Ram-Leela' at 12: How Bhansali’s epic changed Bollywood romance forever

From its striking visuals to DeepVeer’s on-screen chemistry, the film set a new standard for epic storytelling in Hindi cinema.

Ram-Leela

Ram-Leela turns 12 and still rules Bollywood romance

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 14, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

  • Ram-Leela introduced a bold, colourful visual style that was instantly recognisable.
  • The film set a new standard for cinematic romance in Bollywood.
  • Ranveer and Deepika’s chemistry became a defining on-screen pairing.
  • Every frame reflected meticulous design and attention to cultural detail.
  • The film remains influential, shaping the look of modern Hindi epics.

Twelve years ago, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela arrived in cinemas, bringing a striking mix of colour, intensity, and romance that left a lasting mark on Indian cinema. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2013 take on Romeo and Juliet set a visual and narrative template that would shape his work for years to come. The film also introduced audiences to the now-iconic “DeepVeer” pairing, cementing Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as one of Bollywood’s most compelling on-screen couples.

Ram-Leela Ram-Leela turns 12 and still rules Bollywood romance www.easterneye.biz


The film’s lasting appeal lies in Bhansali’s meticulous attention to detail. Set in the fictional, lawless village of Ranjaar, every frame is carefully composed, drawing on the earthy, vibrant landscapes of Gujarat and Kutch. Cinematographer Ravi Varman and production designer Wasiq Khan translated Bhansali’s bold colour vision into a vivid mix of reds, blues, and oranges, reflecting the emotional highs and lows of the story.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram-Leela set a new standard for epic love


Bhansali also found a way to balance tradition with modernity. The raasleela sequences, full of ritual and tension, combine cultural authenticity with a cinematic intensity that feels both rooted and contemporary. Costumes and styling transform Deepika Padukone into a striking, fierce figure, while Ranveer Singh’s energy matches hers, their chemistry driving the story as much as the spectacle around them.

Over a decade later, Ram-Leela continues to be celebrated as a benchmark of Bhansali’s filmmaking, a mix of grandeur and emotion that leaves a strong impression on viewers.

Ram-Leela Ranveer and Deepika shine in Ram-Leela even today


Bhansali is now preparing his next project, Love and War, featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal.

bollywoodsanjay leela bhansalideepika padukoneranveer singhram-leela

