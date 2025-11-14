'Ram-Leela' at 12: How Bhansali’s epic changed Bollywood romance forever

Highlights:
- Ram-Leela introduced a bold, colourful visual style that was instantly recognisable.
- The film set a new standard for cinematic romance in Bollywood.
- Ranveer and Deepika’s chemistry became a defining on-screen pairing.
- Every frame reflected meticulous design and attention to cultural detail.
- The film remains influential, shaping the look of modern Hindi epics.
Twelve years ago, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela arrived in cinemas, bringing a striking mix of colour, intensity, and romance that left a lasting mark on Indian cinema. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2013 take on Romeo and Juliet set a visual and narrative template that would shape his work for years to come. The film also introduced audiences to the now-iconic “DeepVeer” pairing, cementing Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as one of Bollywood’s most compelling on-screen couples.
The film’s lasting appeal lies in Bhansali’s meticulous attention to detail. Set in the fictional, lawless village of Ranjaar, every frame is carefully composed, drawing on the earthy, vibrant landscapes of Gujarat and Kutch. Cinematographer Ravi Varman and production designer Wasiq Khan translated Bhansali’s bold colour vision into a vivid mix of reds, blues, and oranges, reflecting the emotional highs and lows of the story.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram-Leela set a new standard for epic love
Bhansali also found a way to balance tradition with modernity. The raasleela sequences, full of ritual and tension, combine cultural authenticity with a cinematic intensity that feels both rooted and contemporary. Costumes and styling transform Deepika Padukone into a striking, fierce figure, while Ranveer Singh’s energy matches hers, their chemistry driving the story as much as the spectacle around them.
Over a decade later, Ram-Leela continues to be celebrated as a benchmark of Bhansali’s filmmaking, a mix of grandeur and emotion that leaves a strong impression on viewers.
Ranveer and Deepika shine in Ram-Leela even today
Bhansali is now preparing his next project, Love and War, featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal.