Rakul Preet Singh on love, laughter and her journey in cinema

The Indian actor will next headline Mere Husband Ki Biwi, alongside Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar and the film is due for release on February 21

Rakul Preet Singh on love, laughter and her journey in cinema
Rakul Preet Singh
ASJAD NAZIR
ASJAD NAZIR Feb 14, 2025

RAKUL PREET SINGH’S versatility as an actress has enabled her to take on diverse roles across genres and languages. The in-demand cinema star has won glowing reviews for her ability to embrace different challenges. Rather than basking in her success, she is looking forward to crossing more creative horizons with forthcoming films, including the highly anticipated sequel De De Pyaar De 2, which will be released later this year.

She will next headline Mere Husband Ki Biwi, alongside Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. The film, due for release on February 21, offers a fresh take on love and marriage for Hindi cinema audiences.

The talented actress discussed her journey, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, inspirations, cinema, and future hopes. She also shared the secret to a strong performance and her dream role. You have had an eventful career so far.

How do you reflect on your journey?

I am not someone who sits back and reflects too much, because I feel there is a lot more to do. I am always looking ahead rather than dwelling on the past. Of course, I am extremely grateful and happy with what I have achieved, but I still feel there is much more to accomplish. So, I focus on the future and what I need to do next.

Does working in different languages and genres motivate you?

Absolutely. I am very grateful to have worked with so many diverse filmmakers across industries. Today, we talk about pan-India films, but I have already had the opportunity to collaborate with some of the finest actors and directors in different languages, including Telugu and Hindi cinema. That is not only inspiring but also gratifying, and it keeps me motivated. When you have explored different genres, you are always looking for what more you can do. How can I be different in every film? What kind of content should I choose? It keeps you driven to evolve in your work.

Versatility is one of your biggest strengths. Do you have a preferred genre?

I love the rom-com space – who does not? Hindi cinema and rom-coms go hand in hand. But I also like to experiment. I do not have a preferred genre. I do not think I have done an out-and-out comedy yet, and I would love to. I would also love to do a hardhitting story with no glam. Thriller is a genre I really enjoy, too. As an actor, you have to keep experimenting. It also depends on the phase you are in – sometimes you are drawn to a particular genre, and the next year, you want to explore something else.

Following on from the fact that you are a very good actress, what is the secret to a strong performance?

There is no secret. One of the key lessons we learn in acting school is that you are always reacting, not acting. It is about being in the moment, living the life of the character, and being present. These are the tools we use to shape a performance. Ultimately, there is no definitive answer because what happens between ‘action’ and ‘cut’ is something you cannot always define – it is a combination of factors.

Tell us more about that.

It depends on your co-actors, the energy on set, and even your own mood at the time. There is a certain magic that happens in that moment, which cannot be described in a sentence. The essence of it is that you must believe in the character’s journey and embody that role for the time you are portraying it. And thank you so much for saying that I am a good actor.

Does your approach change when working in different languages?

Not for languages, but for different characters, yes. My approach changes depending on the role. For instance, in a comedy like De De Pyaar De, a lot of preparation is not required because situational humour and reactions need to be spontaneous. You play within the boundaries of your character but allow room for spontaneity based on what the other actors are doing.

How does that compare to more serious roles?

For films like Runway 34, where the character has a backstory and emotions tied to it, the approach is more thought-out. The reactions are not spontaneous – they are shaped by the character’s history. So, every role demands a different process.

Audiences loved De De Pyaar De. What can we expect from the sequel?

The sequel is going to be double the fun. I think it is hilarious. The first film was setting up the premise, but now that audiences are familiar with it, the humour and relationships in part two will be even more entertaining. I cannot wait for it to come out.

What can you tell us about Mere Husband Ki Biwi?

It is a fun film. As the title suggests, it focuses on the perspectives of both women, so you can keep guessing what happens next.

It is one of those commercial entertainers, directed by Mudassar Aziz, who made Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khel Khel Mein. We had a blast filming it. It is a light-hearted, feelgood movie that you can watch with your family and have a laugh – the kind of film Hindi cinema is widely known for and loved.

Rakul Preet Singh AFP via Getty Images

How does this role compare to your past characters?

I have never played a role like this before, and I have not revealed much about my character yet – you will have to see the film. My last few releases, such as Doctor G, Runway 34, and I Love You, were not quintessential commercial films, right? They were all quite different. This one is unique as well, not just in terms of the character but even in the way she looks. She is strong-headed and confident, but I cannot reveal too much yet.

You have acted in multiple languages. What about Punjabi cinema?

I am not averse to it. If the right opportunity comes my way, why not? It just has not happened yet.

Would you be interested in working in English language projects in the West?

I would love to! If something interesting comes my way, I am open to it. Let’s put it out into the universe and see what happens.

Do you have a dream role?

Not a specific one, but I hope that 20 years from now, I will have a film that becomes a cult classic – something audiences remember forever, like Simran in DDLJ or Geet in Jab We Met. I want a character that stays with people and continues to be loved across generations. That would be my dream role.

Because you are so lovable, what about going against that and playing a villain?

Absolutely. I do not want to set boundaries on what I should or should not do.

We are in the best era for actors – new kinds of scripts are being written, and with platforms like OTT, there are even more opportunities to experiment. There are also theatricals. If not now, then when?

What inspires you?

Great performances inspire me. Seeing my peers succeed inspires me and pushes me to do better. I just love being in front of the camera. My biggest motivation is the desire to keep working for as long as I want and to grow with every project. Just that constant desire to be able to do more also inspires me, because I get to keep working in the right manner.

What do you enjoy watching as an audience?

I love classic masala rom-coms and thrillers.

Why do you love cinema?

Cinema has the power to turn dreams into reality. It has a huge impact on people –it can be a form of escapism, relief, inspiration, or even a role model that shapes perspectives. Done right, cinema is magical. It allows you to become different people, live their emotions, and tell stories that resonate deeply with audiences across generations.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is in cinemas from next Friday (21)

mere husband ki biwihindi cinemabollywoodinterviewrakul preet singh

