Rajniesh Duggall reflects on finding his voice on screen

The actor traces his journey from modelling to meaningful roles, opening up about discipline, introspection, and the hunger that still drives him.

For Rajniesh Duggall, life has never been about standing still. From the glimmering runways of the fashion world to the unpredictable trenches of cinema, his journey has been one of discipline, discovery, and deep transformation. “It’s been quite a ride,” he says with a reflective smile. “I began in modelling, winning Mr India and then Mr International in London. But it was during my first music video back in 2004 —Chhod Do Aanchal, Zamana Kya Kahega — that I realised I wanted to act. The camera just did something to me.”

That moment became the turning point. What followed was a blur of commercials, music videos, and endless hours of self-preparation. His breakthrough came with 1920, the haunting horror film directed by Vikram Bhatt, which established him as a leading man capable of intensity and vulnerability in equal measure. “The shift from being just a face to embracing characters with depth made all the difference,” he reflects. “Modelling gave me recognition, but acting gave me purpose.”

Discipline has always been his anchor. A sportsman in his early years, Rajniesh says that persistence, routine, and focus are the three qualities that keep him grounded in an unpredictable industry. “Being a sportsman taught me how to take hits — literally and metaphorically. It’s that persistence that helps in our field.”

His breakthrough came with 1920, the haunting horror film directed by Vikram Bhatt AMG

The Actor Beneath the Surface

Over the years, Rajniesh has dabbled in a wide spectrum of genres — romance, horror, thrillers, action dramas — and he admits that his appetite for layered, complex characters has only grown stronger. “What excites me now are scripts with moral ambiguity, those grey zones where people aren’t just heroes or villains,” he explains. “I want to play characters with unexpected arcs, something that makes even me question what I’d do in their place.”

His wish list includes a dark comedy and a project based on the armed forces — roles that would allow him to explore both grit and nuance. “I love stories that challenge me, that let me surprise myself and the audience.”

That element of surprise comes from preparation — both physical and emotional. “Body and mind are equally important,” he insists. “If a role demands stunts or heavy movement, I train for it. Being a martial artist and kickboxer helps, and yoga keeps me aligned. But emotional prep is about imagination and empathy — understanding what the character fears, what

drives him, what breaks him. I spend a lot of time alone creating his world.”

The Method of No Method

When asked if he follows a particular acting technique, Rajniesh shakes his head thoughtfully. “It’s more intuitive but grounded in craft. I take what works from different methods and make it my own. Sometimes, when you’re prepared and yet fluid, magic just happens. That’s the moment I live for.”

His wish list includes a dark comedy and a project based on the armed forces AMG

He adapts his style to the heartbeat of each genre. “In horror, people think everything is exaggerated - but it’s really about the silences, the tension, the unknown. In romance, it’s about honesty and vulnerability. In action, you need physical precision and control. My voice, my posture, even my breathing changes depending on the world of the film. Every genre speaks a different language.”

Chasing Challenges

The role that’s tested him most so far, he reveals, is in his upcoming film Bagawat, where he plays Shankar — a Dalit revolutionary. “It pushed me on every level — physically, emotionally, mentally. He’s a brooding rebel, and portraying his pain and conviction was a huge challenge.”

Even after two decades in the industry, Rajniesh’s fire hasn’t dimmed. “The belief that I still have a lot in me keeps me going. The industry keeps evolving, and so must I. Adapt and grow — that’s my mantra.”

Inspired by Life and the Women Around Him

Ask him about his creative inspiration, and his answer is immediate: “My mother, my wife, and every woman in my life. Their strength, softness, and complexity inspire me constantly.” He’s equally driven by filmmakers who take risks and by stories rooted in reality. “Real people, real struggles, real courage — that’s where I draw energy from.”

He believes some of his best performances have flown under the radar. “The quieter ones don’t always get noticed,” he admits. “Even though Postcards on Netflix gave me recognition as Dr Siddharth, I think my role as Sub-Inspector Vijay in Video Cam Scam deserved more attention. Those internal, subtle characters are closest to my heart.”

He’s equally driven by filmmakers who take risks and by stories rooted in reality AMG

The Dream Role

So, what would his dream role look like? “Someone who looks strong on the outside but is battling fears on the inside,” he says after a pause. “Maybe in a visually stunning period piece — something larger than life but still grounded in emotion. I want to take the audience on that full journey of transformation.”

His love for cinema was born in the glow of an old television set, watching Sholay and Satte Pe Satta on repeat with his cousins. “Those VHS tapes lived in our house forever,” he laughs. “That’s where the magic began.”

If he hadn’t found success as an actor, Rajniesh thinks he’d have gone into the automobile industry. “Something with cars or trucks — I’ve always been fascinated by them,” he says with a grin.

Beyond the Spotlight

Despite his star persona, he insists he’s remarkably grounded. “Fans might be surprised to know that I’m quite simple. I value quiet mornings, family time, and being away from the camera. Ordinary routines keep me sane.”

And what keeps him inspired, even after years in the limelight? “Life itself,” he says with conviction. “The highs, the lows, the people I meet, the stories I hear — they all become fuel for my next role. Inspiration is everywhere if you’re open to seeing it.”

In a world that moves fast and forgets faster, Rajniesh Duggall stands out for his blend of stillness and drive — a man constantly learning, adapting, and evolving. The journey that began with a music video two decades ago continues, powered by discipline, imagination, and an unshakable fire