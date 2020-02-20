Rajeev Khandelwal to headline ZEE5 Original Naxal

Well-known actor Rajeev Khandelwal, who entered the OTT space with an ALTBalaji series called Haq Se (2018) and then followed it up with Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala (2019) on the same platform, has been confirmed to topline an upcoming webseries for ZEE5. Titled Naxal, the series was officially announced by the leading video streaming player on its second anniversary on 14th February 2020.

Rajeev Khandelwal, who marks his first association with ZEE5, is psyched up about being a part of the upcoming series. “Naxal will deal with an issue that has been around for decades. I think this is a relevant story to tell and is unlike anything you have seen on this subject. For me, personally, this is a role that audiences have not seen me in at all. It feels great to be working with ZEE5 again,” shared the actor.

The ten-episode webseries is a fictional account of the protagonist’s fightback against a red uprising. The series will be helmed by filmmaker Kunal Kohli, whose credit includes such notable films as Hum Tum (2004) and Fanaa (2006). Kohli is making his digital debut with Naxal, which is being touted as the first web show based on the Naxalite movement.

On his digital directorial debut, Kunal Kohli said, “Naxal is a subject that has not been explored before in the web space and it has been both challenging and exciting for me as a director. I have been involved in the script writing as well and realised how different it is to create a web show compared to a film. ZEE5 has already established themselves as a leader in the space of Indian originals and I look forward to working with the entire team.”

Produced by GSEAMS and directed by Kunal Kohli, Naxal is set to begin production from 24th March and will stream in June, exclusively on ZEE5.

