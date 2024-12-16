Rain disrupts Australia's momentum as India struggle at the Gabba

AUSTRALIA’s bowlers made early inroads into India’s top order on a rain-affected day three of the third Test in Brisbane, but wet weather and poor light limited play at the Gabba on Monday.
India reached 51 for four at stumps, trailing Australia’s first-innings total of 445 by 394 runs. KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 33, while skipper Rohit Sharma had yet to open his account. The day’s play ended nearly an hour early due to bad light.
Australia’s bowlers managed just 17 overs after wrapping up their innings in the morning. Pat Cummins made an early breakthrough in the first over after a rain delay before tea, dismissing Rishabh Pant for nine, caught behind.
Two balls later, Mitchell Starc conceded a boundary off a cover drive by Rahul, but players left the field soon after as tea was called early due to another rain interruption.
The resumption of play after tea was delayed further, and when it restarted, Australia had to rely on spin for a couple of overs due to poor light after Starc completed his over.
Persistent rain and gloomy conditions frustrated the crowd of 16,180 and hampered Australia’s bid to press for a result. More rain is forecast for days four and five, adding to the challenges for the home side.
Despite the interruptions, Australia maintained dominance after their strong showing on day two, highlighted by centuries from Travis Head and Steve Smith.
Australia’s pacers struck early to leave India reeling at the start of their innings. Starc dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for four on just the second ball, caught by Mitchell Marsh at square leg.
Starc struck again in his next over, removing Shubman Gill for one. Gill edged a full delivery to Marsh, who took a sharp catch in the gully.
Josh Hazlewood then sent back Virat Kohli for three off 16 balls, with Kohli edging behind to the keeper.
Rahul, however, held firm, enduring a painful blow to his wrist from Hazlewood during the morning session.
Earlier in the day, Australia resumed their innings at 405 for seven, adding 40 runs for their last three wickets. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey played a key knock of 70 before being dismissed, handing Akash Deep his first and only wicket of the innings.
Jasprit Bumrah claimed six wickets for 76 runs, including the scalp of Starc for 18, while Mohammed Siraj dismissed Nathan Lyon for two to finish with figures of 2-97.
The five-match series is currently tied at 1-1, with the next matches scheduled for Melbourne and Sydney.
