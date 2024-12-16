Skip to content
Rain disrupts Australia's momentum as India struggle at the Gabba

Despite the interruptions, Australia maintained dominance after their strong showing on day two, highlighted by centuries from Travis Head and Steve Smith.

Gabba-Test-Getty

India reached 51 for four at stumps, trailing Australia’s first-innings total of 445 by 394 runs. (Photo: Getty Images)

Dec 16, 2024
AUSTRALIA’s bowlers made early inroads into India’s top order on a rain-affected day three of the third Test in Brisbane, but wet weather and poor light limited play at the Gabba on Monday.

India reached 51 for four at stumps, trailing Australia’s first-innings total of 445 by 394 runs. KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 33, while skipper Rohit Sharma had yet to open his account. The day’s play ended nearly an hour early due to bad light.

Australia’s bowlers managed just 17 overs after wrapping up their innings in the morning. Pat Cummins made an early breakthrough in the first over after a rain delay before tea, dismissing Rishabh Pant for nine, caught behind.

Two balls later, Mitchell Starc conceded a boundary off a cover drive by Rahul, but players left the field soon after as tea was called early due to another rain interruption.

The resumption of play after tea was delayed further, and when it restarted, Australia had to rely on spin for a couple of overs due to poor light after Starc completed his over.

Persistent rain and gloomy conditions frustrated the crowd of 16,180 and hampered Australia’s bid to press for a result. More rain is forecast for days four and five, adding to the challenges for the home side.

Despite the interruptions, Australia maintained dominance after their strong showing on day two, highlighted by centuries from Travis Head and Steve Smith.

Australia’s pacers struck early to leave India reeling at the start of their innings. Starc dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for four on just the second ball, caught by Mitchell Marsh at square leg.

Starc struck again in his next over, removing Shubman Gill for one. Gill edged a full delivery to Marsh, who took a sharp catch in the gully.

Josh Hazlewood then sent back Virat Kohli for three off 16 balls, with Kohli edging behind to the keeper.

Rahul, however, held firm, enduring a painful blow to his wrist from Hazlewood during the morning session.

Earlier in the day, Australia resumed their innings at 405 for seven, adding 40 runs for their last three wickets. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey played a key knock of 70 before being dismissed, handing Akash Deep his first and only wicket of the innings.

Jasprit Bumrah claimed six wickets for 76 runs, including the scalp of Starc for 18, while Mohammed Siraj dismissed Nathan Lyon for two to finish with figures of 2-97.

The five-match series is currently tied at 1-1, with the next matches scheduled for Melbourne and Sydney.

(With inputs from Reuters)

australia vs indiagabbaindia vs australiakl rahulmohammed sirajrohit sharma

More For You

Bengaluru complete IPL playoff lineup

Bengaluru complete IPL playoff lineup

ROYAL CHALLENGERS Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis showered praise on the team's middle order after they grabbed the final playoff spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) following a stunning turnaround in the tournament.

A top-four finish looked like a distant dream for the star-studded squad after they succumbed to their sixth consecutive defeat of the season against table-topper Kolkata Knight Riders last month.

Keep ReadingShow less
Du Plessis, Kohli help Bengaluru stay in IPL race

Du Plessis, Kohli help Bengaluru stay in IPL race

Skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru hammer Gujarat Titans by four wickets for their third successive IPL win on Saturday.

Chasing a modest 148 for victory, Du Plessis, who hit 64, and Kohli, who made 42, laid the foundations with a stand of 92 in 35 balls as the target was achieved with 6.2 overs to spare at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Keep ReadingShow less
Delhi down Mumbai, Rajasthan near play-offs

Delhi down Mumbai, Rajasthan near play-offs

AUSTRALIA's Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed 84 off 27 deliveries to fire Delhi Capitals to 257-4 and a 10-run win over Mumbai Indians in another IPL high-scorer on Saturday (27).

In the second match of the day, skipper Sanju Samson hit an unbeaten 71 as Rajasthan Royals all but confirmed their play-off spot with a seven-wicket hammering of Lucknow Super Giants.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rahul shines as Lucknow beat Chennai

Rahul shines as Lucknow beat Chennai

K L RAHIL's solid 82 runs off 53 balls helped Lucknow Super Giants comfortably beat Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in the IPL on Friday (19).

Rahul's time at the crease, which saw him smash nine fours and three sixes, played a key role in pushing Lucknow past Chennai's 176-6 with six balls to spare.

Keep ReadingShow less
IPL: A cricket sensation that became a global phenomenon.

IPL: A cricket sensation that became a global phenomenon.

The Indian Premier League, or IPL as it is commonly known, is sporting extravaganza that is at par with the likes of club football tournaments in Europe and Super Bowl in the United States, due to its immense popularity.

According to the data released by India’s top broadcasting body, Broadcast Audience Research Council, the viewership of the franchise increased manifold for the 2023 season, with a viewership count of 505 million across TV and digital.

Keep ReadingShow less
