Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Radio X unveils 'beer-proof parka' ahead of Oasis reunion gigs

It's described as “packable” and “ready for the messiest moments of the summer”

Radio X unveils 'beer-proof parka'

To help concert-goers stay dry, at least from the neck down

Radio X
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 04, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

With Oasis reuniting for a series of sell-out shows across the UK this summer, Radio X has launched a timely – and humorous – solution to a familiar gig dilemma: flying pints. The radio station has introduced a limited-edition “beer-proof parka” just in time for the much-anticipated return of the Gallagher brothers.

According to new research commissioned by Radio X and conducted by 3Gem, Oasis fans are expected to purchase over 8.6 million pints during the band’s UK shows. Of those, nearly a quarter – a staggering 2,219,458 pints – are expected to be tossed into the air during moments of celebration, a phenomenon widely recognised at British gigs and major sporting events.

That number of airborne beers would be enough to fill a 25-metre swimming pool, more than one and a half times over, and represents a loss of around £16.6 million in lager, based on the average cost of a pint at a gig being £7.47.

To help concert-goers stay dry, at least from the neck down, Radio X has launched its so-called beer-proof parka, designed to protect fans from accidental or intentional beer showers. While it may resemble a classic waterproof poncho, the parka has been branded with mod-inspired detailing and comes in one colour only: green. It's described as “packable” and “ready for the messiest moments of the summer”.

Radio X’s 4 Til 7 Thang presenter Johnny Vaughan put the garment to the test outside a London pub, checking how it held up against liquid attacks. It passed with flying colours.

The station only produced 250 units of the special-edition parkas, priced at £28 each, and sold them through the Radio X online store. Unsurprisingly, they sold out almost immediately. However, fans are being encouraged to keep listening to Radio X for a possible restock or follow-up campaign.

75% of the proceeds from each parka went to Global’s Make Some Noise, Radio X’s charity initiative that supports small UK charities delivering vital services to communities. The remaining funds went towards production and promotion costs.

How the beer stats were calculated

The beer-spillage estimates came from a survey of 2,000 British adults who identify as Oasis fans. The data was then analysed by data specialist Ed Jefferson. Based on an estimated 1,398,000 people attending the Oasis gigs, fans were projected to buy an average of 6.2 pints each. That results in a total of 8,667,600 pints being purchased across the tour.

75% of the proceeds from each parka went to Global’s Make Some NoiseRadio X

As for the beer thrown: survey respondents indicated that roughly 60% of fans had previously thrown, or would be willing to throw, a pint during a gig. Multiply that by the average of 2.6 celebratory songs that prompt the action, and the total comes to 2,219,458 pints chucked.

With each pint priced at £7.47, the cost of the beer “sacrificed” to celebration is just over £16.5 million.

The excitement is real

The level of anticipation for the Oasis reunion is difficult to overstate. The survey revealed that 77% of respondents considered it one of the most exciting events in their lives. 37% even ranked it on par with, or more memorable than, their wedding day.

When asked about their favourite Oasis album, 41% chose Definitely Maybe, cementing its place as the band’s most beloved work. Although the reunion shows will only include Oasis’ classic hits, a large majority – 88% – expressed a desire for new material from the Gallagher brothers.

Weather also doesn’t seem to be a deterrent. British fans, well-versed in dealing with summer downpours, appear prepared for anything. The survey found that 77% would attend regardless of rain, and fans said they’d be willing to stand in the rain for an average of nine hours just to watch Oasis perform live once more.

A parka with a purpose

Radio X’s Managing Editor, Matt Deverson, said the idea for the beer-proof parka came from wanting to protect the station’s passionate listeners from the all-too-common gig soaking.

Radio X unveils 'beer-proof parka'It’s possible the beer-proof parka could make a return before the last encore rings outRadio X

“We’ve created limited-edition Radio X packable parkas to keep you beer-proofed and looking good during this summer of live music – including the biggest reunion gig in history,” said Deverson. “Because when pints start flying, we want to make sure you’re not wearing them. It’s just another way Radio X looks after the most passionate fans and listeners – especially when things can get messy.”

The initiative blends practical merch with charitable giving, all while tapping into the excitement of one of the year’s biggest music stories.

Although the initial stock has sold out, fans are advised to stay tuned to Radio X for updates. With demand soaring and summer just beginning, it’s possible the beer-proof parka could make a return before the last encore rings out.

beerproof solutiongallagher brotherslimitededition parkaliquid attackslive musicmake some noisemessy momentsoasis reunion showsparka restockradio xsummer downpours

Related News

deltarune chapter 3 & 4 released
Business

Toby Fox issues spoiler warning ahead of Deltarune chapters 3 and 4 release

10 celebs who moved from LA to London
Entertainment

10 celebs who moved from LA to London and why the UK is becoming the new fame capital

cricket representational
Cricket

Pakistan avoid India, to play Women's World Cup games in Sri Lanka

Systemic Failures in the Starvation Death of 3-Year-Old Abiyah
UK

Vegan couple's toddler starved to death as officials feared racism accusations

More For You

Simran Anand

Simran’s project reflects a growing shift towards mindful fashion choices

Instagram/ simrananand21

Delhi woman turns 20kg Janpath patchwork bedsheet into stunning lehenga

Delhi-based content creator Simran Anand has captured widespread attention on social media after she upcycled a 20-kilogram patchwork bedsheet into a unique and eye-catching lehenga. Sharing the process with her followers on Instagram on 1 July, Simran highlighted the creative transformation of a traditional decorative textile into a fashionable statement piece.


Keep ReadingShow less
Nancy Astor’s Cartier Tiara Could Fetch Over £250K at Auction

Crafted by Cartier in 1930, the tiara is being offered for public sale for the first time

Bonhams

Historic Cartier tiara owned by Nancy Astor expected to fetch over £250,000 at auction

A rare Cartier turquoise and diamond tiara once owned by Nancy Astor, the first woman to take a seat in the House of Commons, is set to go under the hammer in London next month, with expectations it could sell for as much as £350,000.

The American-born politician, who represented Plymouth Sutton from 1919 to 1945, wore the striking tiara at high-profile events, including the 1931 film premiere of City Lights at the Dominion Theatre in London. Auction house Bonhams described the piece as “exceptionally rare” and cited its “impeccable provenance” as a key factor in its anticipated high value.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bollywood Celebrities Dazzle at Cannes 2025 Red Carpet

From Aishwarya to Janhvi and Sharmila to Sonam, Indian stars redefined red carpet storytelling at Cannes 2025

Instagram/Getty Images

10 Bollywood stars who shined bright at Cannes 2025 red carpet

The Cannes Film Festival is about films. But it’s also about the stories that walk the red carpet when the cameras flash. This year was no cookie-cutter glamour, no borrowed Hollywood poses. Instead, our stars stormed, blessed, questioned, and, in some cases, completely redefined what it meant to “represent India” on a global stage. Forget the overused phrases about “making heads turn” or “serving looks.” These artists and icons came with messages stitched into every pleat, petal, and pearl. Some brought politics. Some brought poetry. All brought power.

Here are 10 moments that prove India didn’t just attend Cannes 2025. We hijacked it.

Keep ReadingShow less
10 stars turning nostalgia into marketing

Stars are turning memories into marketing in 2025’s most nostalgic campaigns

From Beyoncé to John Cena, 10 stars turning nostalgia into marketing gold

From 90s fashion flashbacks to revived cartoon icons, 2025 is proving that everything old is new again or at least in celebrity-fronted brand campaigns. This decade, nostalgia isn’t just a vibe, but a full-blown economy. Across fashion, gaming, beauty, and music, brands are digging into pop culture’s archives to strike an emotional chord with consumers. Whether it’s John Cena teaming up with SpongeBob SquarePants for a gaming crossover, or Beyoncé revisiting a classic Levi’s ad from 1991, the throughline is clear: audiences crave the familiar but with a fresh twist.

But why does it work? Because in a world of algorithm-chasing trends and digital fatigue, nothing hits harder than the warm, fuzzy punch of ‘remember when’. And the biggest names in entertainment, fashion, and music are cashing in big time.
Here are 10 brilliant nostalgia plays of 2025, ranked by how hard they made us yell, "Take my money!"

Keep ReadingShow less
Megan Thee Stallion Unveils Hot Girl Summer Swimwear Line

The new collection arrives just ahead of the summer season

Getty

Megan Thee Stallion launches ‘Hot Girl Summer’ swimwear collection in time for summer

Megan Thee Stallion has unveiled her own swimwear brand, named Hot Girl Summer, marking her first foray into fashion retail with a collection that will be available both online and in stores across the United States.

The 30-year-old Grammy Award-winning rapper, born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, announced the launch of Hot Girl Summer earlier this week. The name of the brand draws from the popular phrase she first coined and later trademarked in January 2022. The phrase became widely known in 2019, prompting widespread use by fans and major companies.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc