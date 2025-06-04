Radio X unveils 'beer-proof parka' ahead of Oasis reunion gigs

With Oasis reuniting for a series of sell-out shows across the UK this summer, Radio X has launched a timely – and humorous – solution to a familiar gig dilemma: flying pints. The radio station has introduced a limited-edition “beer-proof parka” just in time for the much-anticipated return of the Gallagher brothers.

According to new research commissioned by Radio X and conducted by 3Gem, Oasis fans are expected to purchase over 8.6 million pints during the band’s UK shows. Of those, nearly a quarter – a staggering 2,219,458 pints – are expected to be tossed into the air during moments of celebration, a phenomenon widely recognised at British gigs and major sporting events.

That number of airborne beers would be enough to fill a 25-metre swimming pool, more than one and a half times over, and represents a loss of around £16.6 million in lager, based on the average cost of a pint at a gig being £7.47.

To help concert-goers stay dry, at least from the neck down, Radio X has launched its so-called beer-proof parka, designed to protect fans from accidental or intentional beer showers. While it may resemble a classic waterproof poncho, the parka has been branded with mod-inspired detailing and comes in one colour only: green. It's described as “packable” and “ready for the messiest moments of the summer”.

Radio X’s 4 Til 7 Thang presenter Johnny Vaughan put the garment to the test outside a London pub, checking how it held up against liquid attacks. It passed with flying colours.

The station only produced 250 units of the special-edition parkas, priced at £28 each, and sold them through the Radio X online store. Unsurprisingly, they sold out almost immediately. However, fans are being encouraged to keep listening to Radio X for a possible restock or follow-up campaign.

75% of the proceeds from each parka went to Global’s Make Some Noise, Radio X’s charity initiative that supports small UK charities delivering vital services to communities. The remaining funds went towards production and promotion costs.

How the beer stats were calculated

The beer-spillage estimates came from a survey of 2,000 British adults who identify as Oasis fans. The data was then analysed by data specialist Ed Jefferson. Based on an estimated 1,398,000 people attending the Oasis gigs, fans were projected to buy an average of 6.2 pints each. That results in a total of 8,667,600 pints being purchased across the tour.

As for the beer thrown: survey respondents indicated that roughly 60% of fans had previously thrown, or would be willing to throw, a pint during a gig. Multiply that by the average of 2.6 celebratory songs that prompt the action, and the total comes to 2,219,458 pints chucked.

With each pint priced at £7.47, the cost of the beer “sacrificed” to celebration is just over £16.5 million.

The excitement is real

The level of anticipation for the Oasis reunion is difficult to overstate. The survey revealed that 77% of respondents considered it one of the most exciting events in their lives. 37% even ranked it on par with, or more memorable than, their wedding day.

When asked about their favourite Oasis album, 41% chose Definitely Maybe, cementing its place as the band’s most beloved work. Although the reunion shows will only include Oasis’ classic hits, a large majority – 88% – expressed a desire for new material from the Gallagher brothers.

Weather also doesn’t seem to be a deterrent. British fans, well-versed in dealing with summer downpours, appear prepared for anything. The survey found that 77% would attend regardless of rain, and fans said they’d be willing to stand in the rain for an average of nine hours just to watch Oasis perform live once more.

A parka with a purpose

Radio X’s Managing Editor, Matt Deverson, said the idea for the beer-proof parka came from wanting to protect the station’s passionate listeners from the all-too-common gig soaking.

It’s possible the beer-proof parka could make a return before the last encore rings out Radio X

“We’ve created limited-edition Radio X packable parkas to keep you beer-proofed and looking good during this summer of live music – including the biggest reunion gig in history,” said Deverson. “Because when pints start flying, we want to make sure you’re not wearing them. It’s just another way Radio X looks after the most passionate fans and listeners – especially when things can get messy.”

The initiative blends practical merch with charitable giving, all while tapping into the excitement of one of the year’s biggest music stories.

Although the initial stock has sold out, fans are advised to stay tuned to Radio X for updates. With demand soaring and summer just beginning, it’s possible the beer-proof parka could make a return before the last encore rings out.