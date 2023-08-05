Website Logo
  • Saturday, August 05, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Radical preacher Anjem Choudary faces terror trial in May 2024

UK-born Choudary has been associated with different radical outfits

FILE PHOTO: Radical cleric Anjem Choudary is seen leaving a probation hostel in London on October 19, 2018 following his release from prison. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

A radical Islamist preacher with dual British and Pakistani nationality charged with three terrorism-related offences will face a trial in May next year, a UK court ruled on Friday (4).

Anjem Choudary, 56, was arrested at his home in east London by the Metropolitan Police last month and charged with membership of a proscribed (banned) organisation, addressing meetings to encourage support for a proscribed organisation, and directing a terrorist organisation under different sections of the UK’s Terrorism Act 2000.

He appeared before the Old Bailey court in London via a videolink on Friday, when a provisional trial date was set for May 20.

A Canadian national, 28-year-old Khaled Hussein, who was also arrested in a related counter-terrorism inquiry on charges of membership of a proscribed organisation will also face trial next year.

Both men were remanded into custody to appear before Kingston Crown Court on January 5, 2024.

“On Monday, July 17, Met counter-terrorism detectives investigating alleged membership of a proscribed organisation arrested a 56-year-old man in east London and a 28-year-old Canadian national at Heathrow Airport, after he arrived on a flight,” the Met Police had said in a statement at the time of charging the suspects last month.

“They were held under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and detectives were granted warrants of further detention allowing them to detain the men until Monday, July 24,” the statement added.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) told the court at the time that Choudary spoke online to weekly small groups from June 2022 until his arrest, giving lectures on the establishment of an Islamic State in Britain. Co-accused Hussein is said to have effectively worked for Choudary in Canada.

“The charges relate to the proscribed organisation Al Muhajiroun, also known as the Islamic Thinkers Society. Criminal proceedings against Choudary and Hussein are now active and they each have the right to a fair trial,” said Nick Price, from the CPS counter terrorism division.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings. The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider,” he said.

UK-born Choudary has been associated with different radical outfits, including the now-banned Islamist group Al Muhajiroun.

He was released from London’s high-security Belmarsh prison back in 2018 where he was held after being convicted by the Old Bailey court in London in September 2016 for radical preaching and calling on Muslims to support the terrorist group the daesh.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Imran Khan gets three-year prison sentence in graft case
INDIA
Indian Authorities demolish alleged illegal houses linked to Hindu procession attack
News
Smart move in switching to law from medicine pays off for judge
News
Pakistan prime minister accuses ‘Afghan citizens’ of assisting suicide bombers
News
18 dead as Mexican bus carrying foreign migrants crashes
HEADLINE STORY
Denmark bolsters border control following Qu’ran burnings
INDIA
India’s top court stays Rahul Gandhi’s defamation conviction
News
Indian American judge presides over Trump’s court appearance
News
Khan unveils new support over London Ulez charge
News
Activists arrested after covering Sunak’s home in black
News
Stories of forgotten Indian labourers will be told again
News
Pakistan’s rice exporters benefit from India’s export ban
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW