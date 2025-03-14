Skip to content
Radhika Apte on breaking boundaries with 'Sister Midnight': 'To grow, you must take risks'

The London-based star speaks about her new movie

Radhika Apte on breaking boundaries with ‘Sister Midnight': ‘To grow, you must take risks’

Radhika Apte

Asjad Nazir
Asjad Nazir
Mar 14, 2025
Asjad Nazir
See Full Bio

ONE constant throughout Radhika Apte’s career is her refusal to stay in her comfort zone. This desire to explore uncharted territories is perfectly illustrated by her new feature film Sister Midnight, now in cinemas.

She plays a newly married woman living in the Indian slums, with no domestic skills, who feels restless and suddenly discovers a bloodsucking passion that leads her down a dark and dangerous path.

The genre-bending black comedy, written and directed by Karan Kandhari, had its UK premiere at the BFI London Film Festival and captivated cross-cultural audiences. The multi-award-nominated feature adds to the unique body of work for an actress who consistently chooses to do things differently.

Eastern Eye caught up with the London-based star to learn more.

Do you seek out these out-of-the-box projects, or do they find you?

I hope they come and find me, because it’s very hard to go looking for specific projects. But I definitely get attracted to them. It’s not about being out of the box – I find them more relatable. I relate to these roles more than to black-and-white characters, which often seem boring and unrealistic – they don’t reflect the world around us.

What drives your fearlessness as an actress?

I don’t aim to become famous or the biggest. My goal is to learn. I love to learn, and that’s where my fearlessness comes from. I enjoy making mistakes and refining my performance. It’s part of the process.

To grow, you must take risks; otherwise, you’ll never learn anything new.

How did you feel when this unique project was offered to you?

I was excited. I thought it was something unique and special. It had that fine line between being an amazing project and potentially going completely wrong. I love that kind of challenge.

Did you have any reservations about playing such a feral character, especially with its dark and intense moments?

Not at all. I said yes immediately.

What was it like to play such a character, and how did you approach it as an actress?

I think Karan (Kandhari) was the driving force behind it. We had several rehearsals and decided to root the entire character in the body rather than the mind. My character, Uma, doesn’t react through emotion or thought – she reacts with her body. To play her, I had to unlearn a lot. But once I got into the rhythm of it, it became a joyride.

What I love most about your performance in Sister Midnight is how much you communicate without speaking. What was that experience like?

Again, it’s about being fully present in the moment and following Uma’s journey. That’s all I focused on. It was playful and light, which I really enjoyed. I love working with my body and not having to rely on dialogues.

What was the biggest challenge you faced as an actress during this film?

I think the whole process was a bit out of my comfort zone because I’d never done anything like this before. Trusting the process and going along with it was key, but it was enjoyable, so it never really felt like a challenge.

Is there a particular moment in the film that stands out as your favourite?

There are so many. So many crazy moments in this film that I can’t pick just one. It’s been two years since I worked on it, and I’m excited that audiences will finally get to see it.

Can you talk a little bit about the director of Sister Midnight?

Karan is probably one of the most perceptive directors I’ve worked with. It was a true collaboration. I felt really supported and safe with him. He took me out of my comfort zone, and I’m grateful for the opportunity. I genuinely enjoyed playing this role – it’s one of my favourites.

How do you feel before the release of one of your films? Are you excited or nervous?

If I know the film is going to be a bit, you know, then I am nervous. I don’t normally watch my films either. But with this one, I’m really excited because I feel somewhat detached from it. I can watch it as an audience member, so I’m looking forward to it.

At the London Film Festival, this movie was enjoyed by a cross-cultural audience. Who are you hoping it connects with?

I don’t think it’s a story about an Indian woman at all. It’s about a person who feels like a misfit. We’re all misfits in some way. The story transcends language and regional barriers. If you connect with it, then you’re in it. Once you’re in, I believe it can resonate with anyone.

You are one of the best actresses India has. What, according to you, is the secret to a great performance?

Honestly, I don’t know. I never think about it that way. I don’t consider myself the best or the biggest. I just love my job.

No two of your films are the same. Does it inspire you that you get such a variety of projects?

Thank you for the compliment. Otherwise, it would be boring. Honestly, if I had to do the same thing over and over, I’d never get out of bed and go to the set. That’s the best part of the job – you get to do something different every day.

Why do you love cinema?

I don’t know. Cinema just transports you to different worlds.

Many of your films get selected for festivals.

Radhika Apte

How does it feel to attend international film festivals like the one in London?

It’s exciting. London is home, and it’s so nice to have the premiere here.All my friends and colleagues came to watch it, so it’s really special.

You’ve played a variety of roles. Is there one you haven’t done yet but would love to play?

I don’t have any expectations. I don’t view things in terms of black and white. There’s no specific role I’m waiting for – I’m open to whatever comes next.

You’re always breaking new ground with unconventional roles in India and also doing international projects. Do you hope more Indian actors will follow in your footsteps?

Yes, I hope all the barriers and boundaries are broken, and people can work across industries to tell different stories.

Some of your roles are intense. Do they ever affect you mentally or emotionally?

No, I’m very good at detaching. I don’t know how I do it, and there’s no particular technique. I just don’t get attached.

Did you make a New Year’s resolution this year?

I don’t make New Year’s resolutions, never have.

What are your passions outside of work?

Work is my passion. But I enjoy cooking, travelling, and spending time with friends.

You live in the UK now, so we see you as a Brit. Have you adopted any British qualities?

I’ve always been punctual. As for British qualities, I’m not sure. I do say “sorry” and “thank you” a lot.

A still from Sister Midnight


Why should we all come watch Sister Midnight?

Just come for the experience. That’s all I’m going to say. Don’t come with any expectations – just come and experience the movie.

Do high expectations ever scare you, because you’re seen as such a great actor?

No. Expectations are always there. But with this film, I was petrified because it was completely unknown territory. I think fear is good – it makes you work harder.

Sister Midnight will be in cinemas on Friday (14).

london film festivalsister midnightkaran kandhariradhika apte

