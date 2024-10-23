  • Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

‘Reeves to impose national insurance on pension contributions’

The move is expected to raise £15.4 billion

Rachel Reeves is interviewed after speaking with soldiers and staff at the Stanford Training Area on October 20, 2024 near Thetford, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

CHANCELLOR Rachel Reeves is expected to impose national insurance on employers’ pension contribution in her Oct. 30 budget, in a move that would largely exempt public sector workers, The Times reported.

The move is expected to raise £15.4 billion ($19.99bn) and will reimburse public sector employers, including the National Health Service and government departments, the report said.

The reimbursement is estimated to cost £5bn and the move would fall entirely on businesses and the private sector, the report said.

Britain’s Treasury did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reeves has been eyeing tax rises and spending cuts to a value of around £40bn ($52.19bn), two government sources earlier told Reuters, after she was quoted as saying there was a “big gap” to be filled in the budget.

Reeves had previously declined to rule out raising taxes on national insurance that businesses pay, saying that a pre-election commitment not to raise the rate of social security contributions applied to workers.

Prime minister Keir Starmer had promised voters before last July’s election that he would not put up income tax rates or other key rates of taxation, adding to the new government’s challenge of improving public services and raising investment.

(Reuters)

Related Stories
US

21 million Americans cast early votes in US elections
News

Chris Kaba was involved in a nightclub shooting days before his death
News

NHS to launch trial for world’s first norovirus vaccine
News

Team Trump accuses Labour of ‘interference’ in US election
News

85 Indian nationals released from Russian army, 20 await discharge
UK

Braverman ‘defends’ sending government documents to private email
News

Two men plead guilty to killing Air India bombing suspect in Canada
News

Work rights bill set to cost businesses up to £4.5bn annually: Report
News

Police officer cleared of murder in Chris Kaba shooting case
News

Harris campaigns with Republican Liz Cheney in key states
News

Faced racism, but my faith kept me going: Shabana Mahmood
News

1,100 more prisoners to be released early to address overcrowding
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
‘Reeves to impose national insurance on pension contributions’
David Warner Warner ready to return from retirement for India Test series
Will Labour or Tories set the agenda on identity?
21 million Americans cast early votes in US elections
Chris Kaba Chris Kaba was involved in a nightclub shooting days before…
norovirus vaccine NHS to launch trial for world’s first norovirus vaccine