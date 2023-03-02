Racehorse Owners Hoping For Cheltenham Festival Success

By: Admin Super

With the Cheltenham Festival now just around the corner, the best horses in the world are being put through their final preparations for the biggest jump racing meeting of the year. The Cheltenham Festival is the pinnacle of the jump racing sphere, it’s where everyone strives to get to but just a few will ever accomplish.

Trainers, jockeys, and owners in particular dream of just having a runner at the four-day meeting, having one of their horses emerge victorious is just the icing on the cake.

Cheltenham 2023 Owners

Racehorse ownership can come in many forms. As with any sport, there are an elite few that dominate the biggest races and meetings on the calendar, but with jump racing in particular, owning a top racehorse is not beyond any fan or follower of the racing world.

If you are lucky enough to have shares in a racehorse it can lead to many memorable days. What can be better than joining the millionaires that mingle in the parade ring as you watch your horse strut its stuff for everyone to see?

Below is just a collection of the all-powerful owners that you could be lucky enough to rub shoulders with at Cheltenham in the future if you choose to get involved.

J.P McManus

Probably the most recognizable owner in jump racing, Irishman J.P McManus has seen and done it all when it comes to the sport. The former bookmaker has owned some of the best horses to ever grace the sport, with his famous green and gold hooped colours carried to victory by the likes of Istabraq, Baracouda, Don’t Push It, Jezki, My Tent Or Yours, and Epatante.

In 2023, McManus’ big hope is the talented, Jonbon, who will be looking to go one better than his second-placed finish 12 months ago.

2002 and 2003 Stayers’ Hurdle winner Baracouda has passed away today aged 28 A 7x grade 1 winner he was some horse for J P McManus @RacingTV pic.twitter.com/Zv1PYC0IDI — The Winners Enclosure (@TWEnclosure) February 9, 2023

Gigginstown House Stud

Owned by Ryanair boss, Michael O’Leary, Gigginstown House Stud has become one of the biggest jump racing operations in the world. Not only do they run a hugely successful breeding setup, but they have also made a habit of buying talented young horses that have the potential to become stars of the future.

In recent years, Gigginstown’s colours were made famous by the double Grand National winner, Tiger Roll , but they have also had some memorable moments at the Cheltenham Festival, notably with Gold Cup winners, War Of Attrition and Don Cossack.

Gigginstown will be represented at this year’s festival by an abundance of talented horses including, Conflated, Fury Road, and Delta Work, despite trimming down their squad.

Cheveley Park Stud

Cheveley Park Stud had a huge effect on jump racing since spreading its operation into the code despite being mainly involved in the flat racing sphere. The powerful owners have spent large amounts of money acquiring some of the best horses in the sport, and have already been rewarded with many Cheltenham Festival wins, including last year’s Gold Cup winner, A Plus Tard .

A Plus Tard will be back to defend his crown this year, and his owners could also be represented by the two-time festival-winning pair of Sir Gerhard and Envoi Allen.