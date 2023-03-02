Website Logo
  • Thursday, March 02, 2023
Trending Now:  

Uncategorized

Racehorse Owners Hoping For Cheltenham Festival Success

By: Admin Super

With the Cheltenham Festival now just around the corner, the best horses in the world are being put through their final preparations for the biggest jump racing meeting of the year. The Cheltenham Festival is the pinnacle of the jump racing sphere, it’s where everyone strives to get to but just a few will ever accomplish.

Trainers, jockeys, and owners in particular dream of just having a runner at the four-day meeting, having one of their horses emerge victorious is just the icing on the cake.

Cheltenham 2023 Owners

Racehorse ownership can come in many forms. As with any sport, there are an elite few that dominate the biggest races and meetings on the calendar, but with jump racing in particular, owning a top racehorse is not beyond any fan or follower of the racing world.

If you are lucky enough to have shares in a racehorse it can lead to many memorable days. What can be better than joining the millionaires that mingle in the parade ring as you watch your horse strut its stuff for everyone to see?

Below is just a collection of the all-powerful owners that you could be lucky enough to rub shoulders with at Cheltenham in the future if you choose to get involved.

J.P McManus

Probably the most recognizable owner in jump racing, Irishman J.P McManus has seen and done it all when it comes to the sport. The former bookmaker has owned some of the best horses to ever grace the sport, with his famous green and gold hooped colours carried to victory by the likes of Istabraq, Baracouda, Don’t Push It, Jezki, My Tent Or Yours, and Epatante.

In 2023, McManus’ big hope is the talented, Jonbon, who will be looking to go one better than his second-placed finish 12 months ago.

Gigginstown House Stud

Owned by Ryanair boss, Michael O’Leary, Gigginstown House Stud has become one of the biggest jump racing operations in the world. Not only do they run a hugely successful breeding setup, but they have also made a habit of buying talented young horses that have the potential to become stars of the future.

In recent years, Gigginstown’s colours were made famous by the double Grand National winner, Tiger Roll, but they have also had some memorable moments at the Cheltenham Festival, notably with Gold Cup winners, War Of Attrition and Don Cossack.

Gigginstown will be represented at this year’s festival by an abundance of talented horses including, Conflated, Fury Road, and Delta Work, despite trimming down their squad.

Cheveley Park Stud

Cheveley Park Stud had a huge effect on jump racing since spreading its operation into the code despite being mainly involved in the flat racing sphere. The powerful owners have spent large amounts of money acquiring some of the best horses in the sport, and have already been rewarded with many Cheltenham Festival wins, including last year’s Gold Cup winner, A Plus Tard.

A Plus Tard will be back to defend his crown this year, and his owners could also be represented by the two-time festival-winning pair of Sir Gerhard and Envoi Allen.

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Uncategorized
Manoj Bajpayee opens up about a ‘passing suicidal thought’ during depressive period 
Uncategorized
Starting a business in East London: What you need to know
Uncategorized
The main challenges for growing businesses and ways to tackle them
Uncategorized
How to Travel for Cheap so You Can Visit all Your Dream Destinations
Uncategorized
Cheltenham Festival 2023 Defending Champions
Uncategorized
Give your partner Gift of Marriage Allowance on Valentine’s Day!
UK
Sadiq Khan urges Londoners to donate blood and save lives
Uncategorized
What casino games are popular in the Philippines?
Uncategorized
The Growth Of The Online Gaming Industry
Uncategorized
The best forex pairs to trade in 2023
Uncategorized
How the UK Gambling Market Is Growing
Uncategorized
Popular Trends in Engagement Rings
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW