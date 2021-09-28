Website Logo
  • Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 447,373
Total Cases 33,697,581
Today's Fatalities 179
Today's Cases 18,795
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 447,373
Total Cases 33,697,581
Today's Fatalities 179
Today's Cases 18,795

Entertainment

Raataan Lambiyan Chill Mix version gets featured at Times Square NYC

Photo from Dharma Productions’ Twitter

By: Murtuza Nullwala

The music of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah has received a great response. The song Raataan Lambiyan is said to be the new love anthem.

The Chill Mix version of the track which was released as a Spotify Single has featured at Times Square NYC. The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Hanita Bhambri.

Dharma Productions took to Twitter to share the exciting news with everyone. They posted, “#RaataanLambiyan Chill Mix ki gallan ho gayi mashhoor with it featuring at the @TimesSquareNYC !Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes Listen to it now, only on Spotify! @JubinNautiyal @HanitaBhambri @tanishkbagchi @sonymusicindia @spotifyindia.”

Jubin also tweeted, “Teri meri gallan ae ho gayi mashhoor… #raataanlambiyan @TimesSquareNYC A beautiful day begins with a beautiful mindset … #tanishkbagchi @HanitaBhambri @azeem @sonymusicindia @Spotify @spotifyindia.”

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah was released on Amazon Prime Video in August this year. The movie has received a great response, and recently, it was also screened at the 1st Himalayan Film Festival.

Sidharth had attended the screening of his movie at the festival. The actor had tweeted, “Inaugurated the 1st Himalayan Film Festival with ‘Shershaah’ today. It was an complete honour to have shared the stage with our honorable Union Minister for I&B, Mr.Anurag Thakur. Thank you for having usFolded hands @ianuragthakur @MIB_India @vishnu_dir @DharmaMovies @PrimeVideoIN.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush starrer might get a direct-to-digital release
Entertainment
Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to shoot a massive song in Mallorca next…
Entertainment
Boxing legend Mike Tyson joins the cast of Karan Johar’s upcoming production Liger
Entertainment
Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave and the Russo Brothers return for Extraction 2
Entertainment
British Asian actress Parminder Nagra set to topline ITV’s new crime drama series DI Ray
Entertainment
Netflix drops the first-look of Madhuri Dixit starrer Finding Anamika
Entertainment
Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni’s Most Eligible Bachelor sets October 15 release date
Entertainment
Sanjay Leela Bhansali recalls childhood memory of watching a film shoot that inspired…
Entertainment
Dev Patel on The Green Knight and his upcoming directorial debut Money Man
Entertainment
Trailer of Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Sonam Bajwa starrer Honsla Rakh is…
Entertainment
Exclusive: “I’m happy it wasn’t dragged,” says actor Param Singh as his show…
Entertainment
Salman Khan’s guest appearance in Antim turned into a full-length role
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rithvik Dhanjani on his audio series Buri Nazar, if he…
Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Calls to prioritise key workers as UK fuel prices hit…
Can’t predict when Biden will call Imran Khan: White House
Keith Vaz says he will not speak at Labour event…
Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush starrer…
Australia’s Khawaja sees double standards in Pakistan pull-outs
Raataan Lambiyan Chill Mix version gets featured at Times Square…