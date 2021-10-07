Website Logo
  • Thursday, October 07, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 449,856
Total Cases 33,894,312
Today's Fatalities 318
Today's Cases 22,431
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 449,856
Total Cases 33,894,312
Today's Fatalities 318
Today's Cases 22,431

News

Raab rapped for ‘misogyny’ gaffe

File photo of British justice secretary Dominic Raab leaving Downing Street. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

JUSTICE secretary Dominic Raab on Wednesday (6) came under fire after saying that “misogyny is wrong, whether it’s a man against a woman or a woman against a man”.

His confusion about the definition arose during an interview with the BBC in which he was asked why the government rejected calls for misogyny to be made a hate crime in the wake of the murder of Londoner Sarah Everard.

“If you don’t know what misogyny is then you’re never going to find it,” Nazir Afzal, who has prosecuted grooming gangs and celebrity sexual abusers, wrote on Twitter.

Misogyny is hatred aimed at women, while misandry targets men.

“What I meant was… if we are talking about, effectively, insults with a sexist basis, I don’t think that criminalising those sorts of things will deal with the problem that we have got at the heart of the Sarah Everard case,” Raab said.

“Criminalising insulting language – even if it’s misogynistic – does not deal with the intimidation, the violence and the much higher level of offence and damage and harm that we really ought to be laser-like focused in on,” the former foreign secretary said.

The government on Tuesday announced an independent inquiry into “systematic failures” in policing, after an officer serving in London was jailed for life for Everard’s kidnap, rape and murder.

The death of the 33-year-old marketing consultant rocked the country and led to an outcry over violence against women and girls in Britain.

Wayne Couzens, 48, who served in the Metropolitan Police diplomatic protection unit, falsely arrested Everard as she walked home from a friend’s house, on the pretence that she had broken coronavirus restrictions in place at the time.

Raab was speaking at the Conservative Party’s annual conference in Manchester shortly before prime minister Boris Johnson’s keynote speech.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

PAKISTAN
Pakistan is ‘biggest perpetrator of terrorism’, India tells UN
US
Give no more assistance to Pakistan: US’ former top official
UK
‘My dad’s philosophy was to help selflessly and give plenty’
UK
UK drops advice against non-urgent travel to 32 destinations
UK
UK to charge for rapid Covid-19 testing early next year
PAKISTAN
Pakistan’s top spy agency gets new chief
INDIA
Covid worsens India’s educational divide: UNESCO report
News
20 killed as quake rattles southwestern Pakistan
News
Abu Dhabi Hindu temple site: 35 Gujarat officials visit
US
Houston post office renamed in honour of Indian American Sikh police officer
UK
Sadiq Khan calls for thorough inquiry into Met failings
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka probes president’s niece over Pandora claims
Eastern Eye

Videos

5 Garba songs released in 2021 that deserve to be…
Panja Vaishnav Tej on Konda Polam, his experience of working…
Mahesh Bhupathi on his docu-series Break Point, his equation with…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Exclusive: Choreographer Atul Jindal reveals he would like to work…
Pakistan paceman Shaheen Afridi signs for Middlesex
Raab rapped for ‘misogyny’ gaffe
Antim: Salman Khan’s role gets extended, the actor shoots for…
Pakistan is ‘biggest perpetrator of terrorism’, India tells UN
Birthday Special: 5 films in which Sharad Kelkar impressed us…