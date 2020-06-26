R. Madhavan reacts to reports of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein sequel

Bollywood is buzzing with reports that the makers of romantic drama Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001) are gearing up to roll out a sequel to the much-loved film. The news about the sequel has got the fans as well as the cast really excited.

R. Madhavan, who played the male lead in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, recently revealed that while he has no idea about the sequel yet, he is hoping that the rumours doing the rounds are true.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on Feb 2, 2020 at 7:38pm PST

“Guys, (I) have been reading rumours about the sequel and hoping it is true cause I have no idea about this. Just praying that someone somewhere has an age-appropriate script for Dia (Mirza) and I because if I play Madhav Shastri now, it will be a difficult task,” the actor wrote on Twitter.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein was an official remake of superhit Tamil film Minnale (2001) which also featured R. Madhavan in the lead role. Well-known South Indian filmmaker Gautham Menon called the shots for both the film. This marked the silver screen debut of former beauty queen Dia Mirza. In spite of not being a commercial success at the time of its theatrical release, the movie has attained a cult following over the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on May 11, 2019 at 9:18pm PDT

Rumours about Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein getting a sequel have grabbed headlines several times over the years. But if fresh reports are anything to go by, the makers have finally locked an idea to take the story forward. An official announcement is highly awaited, though.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of showbiz.