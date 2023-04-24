Website Logo
  • Monday, April 24, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

R Madhavan on son Vedaant’s Olympics preparations and film ambitions

In a recent interview, R Madhavan said that he is happy that his son found his calling in swimming but he will never discourage him if he wants to join films.

R Madhavan with son Vedaant and wife Sarita

By: Mohnish Singh

R Madhavan is a proud father as his son and swimmer Vedaant Madhavan keeps winning medals for the country every now and then. He most recently won five gold medals – 50, 100, 200, 400, and 1,500 mt – at the Malaysian Invitational Age Group Championships 2023, held from April 13-16 in Kuala Lumpur’s Bukit Jalil.

In a recent interview, R Madhavan said that he is happy that his son found his calling in swimming but he will never discourage him if he wants to join films.

“I am in love with the film industry. There is no business-like show business. If my son wants to join it at any given point of time, I will never stop him. I just want him to know that it is a very challenging field and I have never stopped him from doing anything that he wants. If he wants to join the film industry, it’s his call. I will help him however he wants to because that’s the dream of my son.”

He further added, “As a parent, I had heard some very wise parents speak before about how they brought up good children. They had said, ‘Don’t give your child free time, make sure their whole day is regulated, from when they are four years old to when they are 14. Let them do what they want, but it should be done at a particular time…’

“I am very happy that Vedant is following his dream, he has a long way to go. Olympic standards are now extraordinary, almost inhuman level. So he has to work really hard. This recognition might get in his way, so we will try to keep him away from all this limelight,” he added.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Hollywood News
‘Representation is a huge reason why I even got into acting’: Ritu Arya
Entertainment
Be more inclusive, don’t have such polarised thoughts: singer Shaan on reactions to Eid selfie
MUSIC
Independent singer-songwriter Jyoti Kavi releases new single Sukoon
Entertainment
Aditi Shetty: Dedication and Dreams of doing a different Role
Entertainment
Difficult to get parts that really inspire you, says Radhika Apte
Hollywood News
Priyanka Chopra ushers in the era of the ‘action heroine’ in Hollywood
Entertainment
Countdown of every movie Dev Patel has ever acted in
Entertainment
Hetal Yadav: I want to try every genre
Entertainment
Shivali Bhammer: ‘The common ingredient in all my albums is love’
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2 postponed to August
Hollywood News
Confirmed: Simone Ashley to play Indira in Little Mermaid remake
Entertainment
Film stars rejoice as Twitter reinstates legacy blue tick
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW