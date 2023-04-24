R Madhavan on son Vedaant’s Olympics preparations and film ambitions

In a recent interview, R Madhavan said that he is happy that his son found his calling in swimming but he will never discourage him if he wants to join films.

R Madhavan with son Vedaant and wife Sarita

By: Mohnish Singh

R Madhavan is a proud father as his son and swimmer Vedaant Madhavan keeps winning medals for the country every now and then. He most recently won five gold medals – 50, 100, 200, 400, and 1,500 mt – at the Malaysian Invitational Age Group Championships 2023, held from April 13-16 in Kuala Lumpur’s Bukit Jalil.

“I am in love with the film industry. There is no business-like show business. If my son wants to join it at any given point of time, I will never stop him. I just want him to know that it is a very challenging field and I have never stopped him from doing anything that he wants. If he wants to join the film industry, it’s his call. I will help him however he wants to because that’s the dream of my son.”

He further added, “As a parent, I had heard some very wise parents speak before about how they brought up good children. They had said, ‘Don’t give your child free time, make sure their whole day is regulated, from when they are four years old to when they are 14. Let them do what they want, but it should be done at a particular time…’

“I am very happy that Vedant is following his dream, he has a long way to go. Olympic standards are now extraordinary, almost inhuman level. So he has to work really hard. This recognition might get in his way, so we will try to keep him away from all this limelight,” he added.

