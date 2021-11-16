R Madhavan and Khushali Kumar’s film titled Dhokha

By: Murtuza Nullwala

A few months ago, it was announced that R Madhavan, Khushali Kumar, Aparshakti Khurana and Darsham Kumar will be seen in a thriller which will be directed by Kookie Gulati.

Recently, the shooting of the film got wrapped up and the makers announced the movie has been titled Dhokha. T-Series took to Twitter to make an announcement about it.

They posted, “A bullet. A capsule. Both kill. When deception is just round the corner. #Dhokha film shoot schedule ends. Starring @ActorMadhavan , @Aparshakti , @DarshanKumaar & presenting @KhushaliKumar . Directed by @kookievgulati . A 2022 release. #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @dharmendraedt.”

Gulati is known for directing films like Prince and The Big Bull. The latter was released on Disney+ Hotstar earlier this year.

Dhokha will mark Khushali Kumar’s Bollywood debut. The actress also has Dedh Bigha Zameen in her kitty which stars Pratik Gandhi as the male lead.

Talking about other films of Madhavan, the actor will be seen in movies like Rocketry and Amriki Pandit. The former, which is a biopic on Nambi Narayanan, is a multilingual film. It will be hitting the big screens on 1st April 2022. Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya have a cameo in Rocketry.