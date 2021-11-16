Website Logo
  • Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 463,852
Total Cases 34,456,401
Today's Fatalities 197
Today's Cases 8,865
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 463,852
Total Cases 34,456,401
Today's Fatalities 197
Today's Cases 8,865

Entertainment

R Madhavan and Khushali Kumar’s film titled Dhokha

R. Madhavan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

A few months ago, it was announced that R Madhavan, Khushali Kumar, Aparshakti Khurana and Darsham Kumar will be seen in a thriller which will be directed by Kookie Gulati.

Recently, the shooting of the film got wrapped up and the makers announced the movie has been titled Dhokha. T-Series took to Twitter to make an announcement about it.

They posted, “A bullet. A capsule. Both kill. When deception is just round the corner. #Dhokha film shoot schedule ends. Starring @ActorMadhavan , @Aparshakti , @DarshanKumaar & presenting @KhushaliKumar . Directed by @kookievgulati . A 2022 release. #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @dharmendraedt.”

Gulati is known for directing films like Prince and The Big Bull. The latter was released on Disney+ Hotstar earlier this year.

Dhokha will mark Khushali Kumar’s Bollywood debut. The actress also has Dedh Bigha Zameen in her kitty which stars Pratik Gandhi as the male lead.

Talking about other films of Madhavan, the actor will be seen in movies like Rocketry and Amriki Pandit. The former, which is a biopic on Nambi Narayanan, is a multilingual film. It will be hitting the big screens on 1st April 2022. Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya have a cameo in Rocketry.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha to get postponed?
Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Do gets a new release date
Entertainment
Liger: When Vijay Deverakonda met Mike Tyson
Entertainment
Jameela Jamil: The internet is so much harsher on women
Entertainment
Disney+ Hotstar announces premiere date for new streaming show Dil Bekaraar
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu changes shoot location
Entertainment
Inside Edge 3 to land on Amazon Prime Video in December
Entertainment
Rohit Shetty on box office success of Sooryavanshi: People told me nobody will…
Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tie the knot
Entertainment
Hiccups And Hookups trailer: This Kunal Kohli’s directorial looks like a bold comedy…
Entertainment
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari starts shooting for her web series Faadu
Entertainment
Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan first look: Taapsee Pannu turns a cop to search…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…
Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Essex to investigate historical racism allegations by ex-player Chambers
India’s new coach Dravid seeks right recipe for global success
ECB chief says English cricket close to ’emergency’ over diversity…
American Airlines resumes India flights
Funding support for schools and colleges to tackle all forms…
Rafiq implicates David Lloyd, Alex Hales and Gary Ballance in…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE