Website Logo
  • Sunday, September 12, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 442,317
Total Cases 33,208,330
Today's Fatalities 308
Today's Cases 33,376
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 442,317
Total Cases 33,208,330
Today's Fatalities 308
Today's Cases 33,376

HEADLINE STORY

Queen leads celebrations after Raducanu’s stunning US open win

Britain’s Emma Raducanu celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2021 US Open Tennis tournament women’s final match against Canada’s Leylah Fernandez at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on September 11, 2021. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

BRITAIN’s Queen has led celebrations after Emma Raducanu’s extraordinary US Open triumph.

The 18-year-old qualifier made tennis history in New York on Saturday (11).

Raducanu beat 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 to become Britain’s first women’s Grand Slam singles champion since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977, and the first player to win a major after coming through a qualifying tournament.

“I send my congratulations to you on your success,” the Queen said. “It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication.”

Raducanu’s win even managed to knock football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s two-goal return to Manchester United off Sunday (12) morning’s UK newspaper front pages.

The Express called it “Absolutely Emm-ense!” while the Telegraph proclaimed: “She did it!”

Social media caught fire after Raducanu sealed the win with an ace.

Former England footballer Gary Lineker broke off from presenting the English Premier League highlights programme “Match of the Day” on BBC TV to post:

“First time in my life I’ve ever tweeted whilst on air but my goodness what a performance, what a triumph, what an amazing young woman.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “What a sensational match! Huge congratulations to Emma Raducanu. You showed extraordinary skill, poise and guts and we are all hugely proud of you.”

Raducanu’s only previous Slam appearance, at Wimbledon in July, ended when she pulled out of her fourth-round match after an anxiety attack.

“Look at that bounce back @EmmaRaducanu US Open champion, amazing. Congratulations,” tweeted England and Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford, who had offered support to Raducanu after her Wimbledon exit.

Raducanu was born in Canada to a Chinese mother and Romanian father, but grew up in Bromley in suburban south London after moving to England at the age of two.

At her former tennis club, Parklangley, members gathered in front of TVs Saturday night to roar her to victory.

“I’m speechless. I’m sore and hoarse from screaming,” said her former coach Suzanne Williams.

Former British number one Tim Henman, who was courtside, said: “She will win more of these, she is that good. This is not some flash in the pan or fairytale. She is playing top-five tennis.”

Australian Grand Slam winner Pat Cash told BBC radio that a qualifier winning a major is “something I never could have believed would happen. It’s mind-boggling.”

And tennis great Martina Navratilova tweeted: “A star is born — Emma Raducanu makes history… and she is just getting started. And will never have to qualify again:)”

In China, where the match took place in the early hours of Sunday, Tencent published an article with pictures of Raducanu visiting China as a child.

“An ethnic Chinese won the US Open” it trumpeted. “She claimed that her motivation (or power) comes from her Chinese mother!”

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani resigns
News
UK to drop PCR tests for fully-vaccinated travellers from green, amber nations
News
Wakefield MP appears in court, denies sexual assault charge
HEADLINE STORY
England and India consider next moves after scrapped Test
News
Sunak wants insurers to explore products for social care costs
HEADLINE STORY
ECB chief Harrison says IPL not to blame for India Test cancellation
News
One in three BAME staff in NHS mental health services face racist abuse,…
News
International students in UK stimulate economic gains, says study
News
Royal family supports BLM movement, senior aide says
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire admit Rafiq was victim of racial harassment and bullying
HEADLINE STORY
Is 9/11 anti-Muslim bias worse?
HEADLINE STORY
India-England fifth Test cancelled due to Covid concerns
Eastern Eye

Videos

Karan Nath on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT, his…
Nikkhil Advani on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, casting of Konkona Sensharma…
Mohit Raina on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, his experience of working…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sri Lanka name squad for T20 World Cup
Bangladesh schools reopen after 18-month shutdown
Queen leads celebrations after Raducanu’s stunning US open win
How India shaped English artist Marcus Hodge
Sadhguru: Divinity does not have a purpose
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani resigns