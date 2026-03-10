Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Board games developer QPlay set to be first company on Britain's new private stock market

Board games developer set to list shares on JP Jenkins platform on 18 March in landmark moment for UK capital markets reform

QPlay private stock market Britain

QPlay, which develops hybrid physical and digital board games, will be the first company to use the new PISCES framework

QPlay
Ashya Rose
By Ashya Rose Mar 10, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • QPlay will become the first company to trade on Britain's new PISCES private stock market on 18 March.
  • PISCES allows private companies to offer temporary share trading without going fully public.
  • The London Stock Exchange had won regulatory approval for PISCES first but QPlay's deal on JP Jenkins will beat it to market.
Board games developer QPlay is set to become the first company to trade shares on Britain's new PISCES private stock market, in a landmark deal taking place on 18 March on a platform operated by London-based private markets firm JP Jenkins — a rival to the London Stock Exchange.
QPlay, which develops hybrid physical and digital board games, will be the first company to use the new PISCES framework, or private intermittent securities and capital exchange system, introduced by Britain's financial regulator last year to boost investment into private companies.

Under the PISCES framework, companies can allow temporary trading in their shares without the need to go fully public. JP Jenkins won approval to operate a PISCES market in November last year.

Veronika Oswald, commercial director of JP Jenkins, told Reuters "Being the first operator to conduct a PISCES liquidity event is a major milestone for the team at JP Jenkins, along with the policymakers and partners who we have worked closely with over the last few years."

UK markets reform

The introduction of PISCES forms part of a broader package of reforms to Britain's capital markets designed to boost growth and increase the rate of initial public offerings in London, following a decline in recent years.

The London Stock Exchange was the first company to win regulatory approval for PISCES and announced its own inaugural planned deal earlier this month, though this is due to take place after QPlay's listing.

Similar regulated private market platforms already exist elsewhere. Rival exchange Nasdaq in New York has long operated a private market segment, giving established precedent for the model that Britain is now adopting.

QPlay's listing marks a significant step forward for the UK's ambitions to modernise and reinvigorate its capital markets.

jp jenkins london stock exchange games uk capital markets qplay

Related News

uk-budget-reeves
Business

Reeves pledges stability as Middle East war threatens to derail economic plans

Nvidia India AI
Business

Nvidia powers up India with AI factory deals

Barclays
Business

Barclays' Venkatakrishnan ‘deeply dismayed’ by Epstein revelations

Jameel Ahmad
Business

Pakistan’s central bank chief pushes back against IMF downgrade

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us