Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Qatar to invest £7.94 billion in India across key sectors

The announcement followed the visit of Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to New Delhi.

qatar-india

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi said he had a 'very productive meeting' with the Qatari emir, who was in India for a two-day visit. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeFeb 20, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

QATAR has committed to investing £7.94 billion in India across multiple sectors, according to a joint statement issued by both nations on Tuesday.

The announcement followed the visit of Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to New Delhi.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi said he had a "very productive meeting" with the Qatari emir, who was in India for a two-day visit.

"Trade featured prominently in our talks. We want to increase and diversify India-Qatar trade linkages," Modi said in a post on X. This was the first visit by a Qatari emir to India in a decade.

As per the joint statement, Qatar’s investment will be directed towards infrastructure, technology, manufacturing, food security, logistics, hospitality, and other sectors.

India and Qatar also aim to double their annual trade to £22.22 bn within the next five years and are considering signing a free trade agreement, according to India's foreign ministry.

Bilateral trade between the two countries stood at £14.89 bn in the fiscal year ending March 2023, with liquefied natural gas imports from Qatar making up a major share.

Qatar accounted for more than 48 per cent of India's LNG imports during that period.

Both nations have agreed to enhance energy cooperation, including mutual investments in energy infrastructure, and are exploring options for settling bilateral trade in their respective currencies.

(With inputs from Reuters)

qatarqatar-india relationsqatar-india tradeqatar-india trade relationssheikh tamim bin hamad al-thaninarendra modi

Related News

Aurat March and Women’s Action
Asia

Aurat March and Women’s Action Forum unite to mark Pakistan’s national women’s day

Nottingham attacks
News

Nottingham attack victims’ families say police had ‘blood on their hands’

The Hundred’s billion-pound windfall will secure ‘English cricket’s future’
Featured

The Hundred’s billion-pound windfall will secure ‘English cricket’s future’

Eastern Eye
boat-refugees
News

UK to block citizenship for small boat refugees

More For You

Tesla-Reuters

Tesla has been exploring business opportunities in India, with reports last year indicating the company was looking at locations for factories and showrooms. (Photo: Reuters)

Tesla starts hiring in India after Musk-Modi meeting

TESLA has started hiring in India, with job postings appearing days after Elon Musk met prime minister Narendra Modi in Washington.

The electric vehicle maker has listed more than a dozen job openings on its website, including positions in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mira Murati

Murati, a longtime executive at OpenAI, has recruited a significant number of former colleagues. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati launches AI startup Thinking Machines Lab

FORMER OpenAI chief technology officer Mira Murati has launched an AI startup, Thinking Machines Lab, bringing together a team of about 30 researchers and engineers from OpenAI, Meta, and Mistral.

The startup aims to develop AI systems that incorporate human values and have a broader range of applications than existing models, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Inflation rises

The Consumer Prices Index increased to 3.0 per cent in January from 2.5 per cent in December, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). (Representational image: Getty)

Getty Images

Inflation rises to 3 per cent in January, higher than expected

THE UK's annual inflation rate rose more than expected in January, official data showed on Wednesday, putting additional pressure on the Labour government as it deals with slow economic growth.

The Consumer Prices Index increased to 3.0 per cent in January from 2.5 per cent in December, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Keep ReadingShow less
Grok 3 chatbot

The new chatbot was introduced on Monday, with Musk describing it as a 'maximally truth-seeking AI.' (Photo credit: Reuters)

Elon Musk's xAI launches upgraded Grok 3 chatbot

ELON MUSK's artificial intelligence company, xAI, has launched the latest version of its chatbot, Grok 3, as the billionaire seeks to compete in the AI market against platforms like ChatGPT and China’s DeepSeek.

The new chatbot was introduced on Monday, with Musk describing it as a "maximally truth-seeking AI." He said the chatbot has significantly improved reasoning capabilities and is ten times more powerful than its predecessor, which was released in August last year.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK-wage-growth

Commuters cross London Bridge on October 15, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Wage growth accelerates in last quarter of 2024

WAGE growth in the UK picked up in the final three months of 2024, according to official data released on Tuesday.

The increase highlights why the Bank of England (BoE) remains cautious about cutting interest rates despite broader economic weakness.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc