Website Logo
  • Thursday, December 28, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Putin invites Modi for Russia visit in 2024

Putin extended the invitation to Indian minister S Jaishankar

FILE PHOTO: Narendra Modi (R) greets Russian President Vladimir Putin before a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on December 6, 2021. (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (27) invited prime minister Narendra Modi to visit Russia next year as external affairs minister S Jaishankar called on the Russian leader at the Kremlin.

“We will be glad to see our friend, prime minister Modi in Russia,” Putin told Jaishankar.

Jaishankar, who is in Russia on a five-day official visit, earlier met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

During a joint media appearance along with Lavrov after their talks, Jaishankar said he was confident that prime minister Modi and president Putin will meet for an annual summit next year. In his opening remarks earlier, Jaishankar said that the two leaders have been in frequent contact.

The summit between the prime minister of India and the Russian president is the highest institutional dialogue mechanism in the strategic partnership between the two sides.

“Honoured to call on president Vladimir Putin this evening. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi and handed over a personal message. Apprised president Putin of my discussions with ministers Manturov and Lavrov. Appreciated his guidance on the further developments of our ties,” Jaishankar said in his post on X.

So far, 21 annual summits have taken place alternatively in India and Russia. The last summit took place in New Delhi in December 2021.

Putin also said that the trade turnover between Russia and India is growing, particularly on account of crude oil and high technology areas.

“Our trade turnover is growing, for the second year in a row at the same time and at a steady pace. The growth rate this year is even higher than in the last year,” he said.

On Tuesday (26), Jaishankar held a “comprehensive and productive” meeting with deputy prime minister Denis Manturov on the bilateral economic cooperation during which they witnessed the signing of some “very important” agreements related to the construction of the future power-generating units of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant in Tamil Nadu.

The ties between India and Russia remained strong notwithstanding Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

India’s import of Russian crude oil has gone up significantly despite increasing disquiet over it in many Western countries.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
India may skip Davis Cup game in Pakistan
HEADLINE STORY
Hunt to deliver budget on March 6 as election looms
HEADLINE STORY
Russia exports almost all its oil to China and India
HEADLINE STORY
Indian navy bolsters Arabian Sea forces after attacks
News
King Charles urges compassion, care for environment
HEADLINE STORY
Plane with Indian passengers leaves France for Mumbai
News
Pope calls for end to Gaza war on the eve of Christmas
HEADLINE STORY
Iran rejects US claims on Tehran targeting tanker off India
HEADLINE STORY
Indian passengers held in France to be set free today
News
Cameron brands Iran ‘malign influence’ after shipping attacks
HEADLINE STORY
Macron to attend India’s Republic Day parade
HEADLINE STORY
France grounds plane carrying 300 Indians
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW